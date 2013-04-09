BRUSSELS, April 9 Belgo-Dutch medical firm Arseus said on Tuesday growth in its drug ingredients business offset declines in its dental business in the first quarter.

The world's biggest seller of drug ingredients to pharmacists said first-quarter sales rose by 1.7 percent to 133 million euros ($173.13 million).

However that was less than the 140.0 million euros forecast by Belgian brokerage KBC Securities. ($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton, Editing By Ethan Bilby)