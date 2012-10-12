BRUSSELS Oct 11 Belgian medical equipment supplies company Arseus confirmed its outlook for 2012, after a stronger-than-expected performance of its medical IT unit made up for a decline in revenues at its medical supplies business.

Net sales for the first quarter rose 4.5 percent to 121.9 million euros ($157.77 million) in line with the 122 million expected in a Reuters poll of 3 analysts.

Arseus guides for a growth in revenues in 2012, with profitability increasing at a faster rate than revenues. ($1 = 0.7726 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)