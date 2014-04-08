BRIEF-Nablus Surgical Center Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 55,988 versus JOD 151,353 year ago
April 8 Arseus Nv
* Turnover of Arseus increased by 26.6 pct to 101.3 mln euros
* Q1 organic growth was 12.0 pct (at constant exchange rates)
* CEO: confirm expectations for 2014 that we announced earlier
* Gross dividend of 0.72 euros per share will be proposed to the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on 12 May 2014
* Arseus expects turnover from the continuing operations of at least 480 million euros in 2014, with a REBITDA margin from continuing operations of 26 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 55,988 versus JOD 151,353 year ago
* Q1 revenue 302.8 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: