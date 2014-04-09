April 9 Arseus Nv

* Waterland announces results of private placement of its shares in arseus

* Has sold all of 8,363,865 shares it held in arseus nv, through a successful private placement conducted by means of an accelerated bookbuilding

* Following strong demand, waterland decided to upsize transaction from 20.0% to its entire 26.67% stake in company.

* Trading of arseus shares on nyse euronext brussels and nyse euronext amsterdam is expected to resume today.