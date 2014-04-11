BRIEF-Gilead announces results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations
* Results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations
April 11 Arseus Nv
* Arseus NV announces successful us private placement of us$ 185 million
* US PP was initially offered for us$ 100 million, but was oversubscribed by us$ 85 million because of strong demand
* US PP consists of several tranches with maturities of 3, 5 and 7 years in both us dollars and euros. Average annual fixed interest rate is 4.6%.
* Transaction is expected to be closed on 15 april 2014. Funds of us pp, will be used to partly repay existing loans and to finance acquisitions.
* ING financial markets LLC acted as sole placement agent and joint bookrunner in this transaction and commerzbank as joint bookrunner.
* US PP is in line with arseus' financial strategy to further diversify its sources of financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
