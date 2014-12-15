BRIEF-Celltrion signs contract worth 60.35 bln won
* Says it signed 60.35 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare Co Ltd, to provide medicine
Dec 15 Arseus Nv
* Meeting also approved authorization of board of management to acquire shares in share capital of company on behalf of company up to 10 pct of issued share capital
* Approved amendments to articles of association and change of company name in Fagron NV
* Company's listing on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam will be changed to Fagron (new ticker symbol: FAGR) as of Jan. 1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Shanghai SOHO-YIMING Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd got Certificate of Suitability to Monograph of European Pharmacopoeia (CEP) for the drug oxytocin API(OXYTOCIN) from European Directorate for Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDOM)