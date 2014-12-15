Dec 15 Arseus Nv

* Meeting also approved authorization of board of management to acquire shares in share capital of company on behalf of company up to 10 pct of issued share capital

* Approved amendments to articles of association and change of company name in Fagron NV

* Company's listing on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam will be changed to Fagron (new ticker symbol: FAGR) as of Jan. 1 2015