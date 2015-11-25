LONDON Nov 25 British pop artist Allen Jones
returns to the subject of supermodel Kate Moss in his latest
exhibition in London, which once more puts the female form
centre-stage in sculptures ranging from the hyper-realistic to
the abstract.
The 78-year-old artist has been exploring the female figure
in his work for half a century, with some of his earlier pieces
such as "Hatstand", "Table" and "Chair" provoking controversy
for their sexual charge.
"I'm totally uninterested in shocking people, I'm quite
interested in shocking art," Jones said during a press preview
for the "Colour Matters" exhibition.
"Somehow or other, it became clear to me about 45 years ago
that it was the figure that I was really preoccupied with, and
depicting it and the relationships that figures can have with
each other is ... basically my subject matter."
Jones is also known for his 2013 work "Body Armour", a
portrait of Moss wearing a body cast sculpture that he had made
in 1978. He has also produced paintings and other sculptures of
Moss, and the latest of them, "A Model Model", made of polished
stainless steel and cast resin, features in this show.
Jones said Moss had become his subject by accident. "I
didn't choose Kate (Moss). A collector who was involved with
Kate, and obsessed with her, really, chose me.
"I was one of many artists who'd been asked to respond to
Kate and I felt, since I spent my life painting the idealised
female figure, that I'd be failing in my professional duty if I
couldn't take on the challenge of painting one of the icons of
our time."
"The Blue Gymnast" is another hyper-realistic piece, but
several of the other works on display are brightly coloured
abstract pieces made from perspex that merely suggest a female
figure.
Over the past 40 years, Jones's work has been exhibited
around the world, with a major retrospective at the Royal
Academy in London last year.
"Colour Matters" is on display at Marlborough Fine Art in
London until Jan. 23.
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Kevin Liffey)