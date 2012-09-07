By Chris Michaud
| NEW YORK, Sept 7
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Ming flasks, precious jade,
rare porcelain and contemporary works of art are among thousands
of objects going up for auction in the semi-annual Asian art
sales starting Monday in New York.
With five days of auctions offering items from Chinese
ceramics to 15th-century scrolls, and combined estimated sales
totals of more than $60 million, the stakes are high for
Christie's and Sotheby's as they gauge the Asian sector of the
art market.
Art experts say Asian collecting is an important driver in
the global market, as evidenced by strong activity over the last
18 months, despite the lackluster global economy.
"The share of Christie's sales turnover enjoyed by Asian art
worldwide has more than doubled in the last five years," said
Jonathan Stone, Christie's international head of Asian art who
is based in Hong Kong.
"Every season we see a growing number of Asian buyers at
Christie's and in the first half of this year there was a 31
percent increase in Asian clients registering to bid in our
sales in London and New York," Stone added.
The New York sales begin with Sotheby's auction of South
Asian modern and contemporary art, featuring four private
American collections. It is led by a large scale work by eminent
Indian painter MF Husain who died in 2011. The work, "Untitled
(The Three Muses, Maya Series), is estimated to fetch up to
$700,000.
The auctions conclude with Christie's two-day sale of fine
Chinese ceramics and works of art, which are expected to take in
from $10 million to more than $15 million. The top item is a
rare bronze ritual wine vessel from China that is more than
3,000 years old and could sell for up to $800,000.
Indian and Southeast Asian art, ceramics, snuff bottles,
Imperial jade seals and Japanese and Korean art will also be
auctioned.
OUTPACING IMPRESSIONIST AND MODERN ART
Asian art has on occasion outpaced the Impressionist and
modern categories, which tended to have the highest value.
Christie's Asia sales in New York this spring took in $69
million, while Sotheby's was not far behind with a total of
$61.8 million.
In Hong Kong last May, Christie's sold more than $350
million worth of Asian and Chinese art, wine and jewelry, while
Sotheby's set a world record with a Song dynasty bowl that
soared to $26.7 million.
But nothing at that level is expected next week in New York.
"Encouraging clients to sell even in a strong buyers' market
has been more challenging this season than in the recent past,"
said Stone.
Henry Howard Sneyd, Sotheby's vice chairman for Asian art
worldwide, said there has been strong growth in the Asian art
market since 2006 and especially in mainland China, where a
surge of new collectors has been shoring up more established
Chinese art clientele from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Europe and the
United States.
"I think we'll see strong interest in all areas," Sneyd
said. "Across the board, we have interesting material,
attractively priced and fresh to the market, and that's what
yields competitive bidding."
A Ming Dynasty blue and white moonflask, which was recently
discovered in a New York home when it owners saw a similar piece
in a Sotheby's advertisement is expected to sell for $600,000 to
$900,000.
The week's top lot at Christie's is a blue and white
porcelain dragon jar of the 18th-century Joseon dynasty, which
could fetch about $2 million at its sale of Japanese and Korean
art.
Several other pieces are estimated to sell for $600,000 to
$800,000 each, such as Indian painter Tyeb Mehta's work,
"Untitled (Falling Figure)," and Park Sookeun's "Tree and Three
Figures," offered at its sale of Japanese and Korean art.
At Sotheby's, a more-than 10-meter long handscroll by the
Chinese artist Lan Ying, "Landscape After Wu Zhen," has a
pre-sale estimate of $1.2 million to $2.2 million, while an
Imperial jade seal from the late 18th century could fetch up to
$1.2 million.
Other highlights at Sotheby's include the Weisblat
collection, which it called the most important private
collection of Indian art to come to auction in over a decade.
Abe Weisblat, a noted collector of Indian art, once worked for
the Ford Foundation and later the Council on Economic and
Foreign Affairs.
Also at Sotheby's, Chinese artist Qiu Ying's roughly
500-year-old "Summer Reverie by the Lotus Pond" is estimated to
sell for $750,000 to $1.5 million at its classical Chinese
paintings sale.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Patricia Reaney and
Gunna Dickson)