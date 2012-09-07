NEW YORK, Sept 7 Eight masterpieces, all from a
single collection, done by giants of American abstract
expressionism including Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning,
could sell for a total of $100 million when they are auctioned
in New York, Sotheby's said on Friday.
All of the works, which will go under the hammer on Nov. 13,
are from the collection of Milwaukee businessman Sidney Kohl and
his wife Dorothy, who started to amass the works in the early
1970s.
"To offer a group of true masterpieces that have remained
together in the same private collection for four decades is an
event nearly unheard of in the art market," Tobias Meyer,
Sotheby's worldwide head of contemporary art, said in a
statement announcing the sale.
He added that the collection offers a panoramic view of the
first generation of abstract expressionists and a remarkable
opportunity for collectors.
Abstract expressionism was an American art movement based
in New York that achieved international prominence after World
War Two and was characterized by huge works.
Jackson Pollack's "Number 4, 1951," a rare drip painting on
canvas in red, green, blue, yellow and silver, will lead the
sale and is estimated to sell for as much as $35 million. Only
eight drip paintings on canvas by Pollack have been auctioned in
the last two decades.
"1948-H" by artist Clyfford Still, which was painted after
his one-man museum show in San Francisco in 1948, has a pre-sale
estimate of as much as $20 million. It is expected to be a main
attraction at the auction, along with de Kooning's
"Abstraction," which was completed in 1949 and could also fetch
$20 million.
Other works in the sale include Franz Kline's "Shenandoah,"
Hans Hofmann's "Nirvana" and Joan Mitchell's "Untitled," which
each have pre-sale estimates of about $8 million, at the top of
the range.
Arshile Gorky's "Impatience," which the Kohls bought in
1973, and Adolph Gottlieb's "Transfigurations" are also included
in the sale.