NEW YORK, Sept 18 A week of Asian art auctions
yielded strong results at Christie's and Sotheby's as both
houses said they exceeded their sales' estimates, together
taking in more than $90 million.
The totals highlighted the increasing importance of Asian
art collecting as a driver in the global market, continuing
strong activity seen over the last 18 months despite a
lackluster global economy.
Sotheby's said in a statement that it saw a total of $46
million for its three sales over the course of the week, while
Christie's reported $44.7 million at five sales spread over four
days. The auction rivals had each estimated total sales of about
$30 million for the week.
"There was global participation," Christie's international
head of Asian art Jonathan Stone said in a statement, adding
that this reflected "a worldwide demand for the greatest objects
of Asian art."
Before the sales, Stone told Reuters that "the share of
Christie's sales turnover enjoyed by Asian art worldwide has
more than doubled in the last five years," and the results spoke
to the sector's ongoing strength. Indeed, Asian art has on
occasion outpaced the once predominant Impressionist and modern
categories.
Among highlights, a Ming Dynasty blue and white moonflask,
which was used as a doorstop in a Long Island, New York, home
and only recently came to attention after its owners spotted a
similar piece in a Sotheby's advertisement, sold for $1.3
million at Sotheby's, which had estimated it to sell for
$600,000 to $900,000.
Also at Sotheby's, an Imperial jade seal from the late 18th
century estimated to fetch up to $1.2 million soared to $3.5
million at the Chinese ceramics and works of art sale. It was
the top price of the week at either house.
Henry Howard Sneyd, vice chairman at Sotheby's for Asian
art, said that the $27 million sale, which easily beat its high
estimate, was "a good indication of the continuing international
demand for the very best Chinese art."
Before the sales, Sneyd had spoken to Reuters of the strong
growth in the Asian art market since 2006, especially in
mainland China where a surge of new collectors has been shoring
up more established Chinese art clientele from Hong Kong,
Taiwan, Europe and the United States.
Christie's top prices included the $3.2 million paid for an
18th century Joseon dynasty, blue and white porcelain dragon
jar, more than half again the estimated price of about $2
million.
A rare bronze ritual wine vessel from China that is more
than 3,000 years old fetched $1.4 million, or more than five
times the presale estimate. And at Sotheby's, an inked
handscroll entitled "Seclusion Amid Mountains and Streams"
soared to $3.2 million, or nearly five times the estimate.
The next major round of sales in New York come in November,
when Christie's, Sotheby's and distant No. 3 auction house
Phillips de Pury all hold their critical autumn auctions,
including Impressionist, modern, postwar and contemporary art.