* Portrait of lover is one of Bacon's most celebrated
* Bacon triptych set auction record of $142 million
* Portrait shows Dyer seated in revolving room
By Julia Fioretti
LONDON, Jan 15 A celebrated portrait by Francis
Bacon of his lover and muse George Dyer could raise up to 30
million pounds ($49 million) on auction in London next month,
Christie's said on Wednesday.
A Bacon triptych sold last year set an auction record of
$142 million.
The "Portrait of George Dyer Talking" from 1966 is one of
the most famous images of Bacon's lover and was exhibited at his
Retrospective at the Grand Palais in Paris in 1971, a Christie's
statement said.
The Irish-born Bacon met Dyer in London's Soho district in
1963, drawn to him by his fragility and need for protection. An
anxious, constant smoker and problematic drinker, Dyer went on
to dominate Bacon portraits for the rest of the decade.
Dyer committed suicide in 1971.
The portrait will be offered at the Post-War and
Contemporary Art Evening Auction on Feb. 13 in London.
"Francis Bacon's position at the forefront of 20th century
painting was highlighted at Christie's in November when his
triptych of Lucian Freud sold for $142 million and became the
most valuable work of art sold at auction," said Francis Outred,
head of post-war and contemporary art at Christie's.
"It is exciting to be able to follow this success by
offering this tour-de-force portrait of George Dyer which
presents a powerful portrait of arguably one of Bacon's greatest
loves."
Dyer is shown sitting at the centre of a revolving room
against a backdrop of "ruby red and luxuriant swathes of lilac",
while his body "appears to unravel like cotton from a spinning
bob", the Christie's statement said.
The tumultuous relationship between Dyer and Bacon was the
subject of the 1998 BBC film "Love Is the Devil: Study for a
Portrait of Francis Bacon", starring Derek Jacobi and Daniel
Craig.
The "Portrait of George Dyer Talking" was last auctioned at
Christie's in New York in 2000, raising $6.6 million, a record
prize for Bacon at the time.
Bacon, famed for his graphically abstract and emotionally
raw paintings, existentialist views and hard-drinking, bon
vivant lifestyle, died in 1992 at the age of 82.
($1=0.6104 British pounds)
(Editing by Michael Roddy/Mark Heinrich)