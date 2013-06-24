LONDON, June 24 A spray-painted work by elusive
British street artist Banksy is expected to fetch up to 100,000
pounds ($153,900) when it comes up for sale in London on
Thursday at Bonhams auction house.
"Love is in the Air" is a mostly black-and-white image of a
protester in the act of throwing a colourful bouquet of flowers.
It features on the cover of Banksy's 2005 book "Wall and Piece"
and has become one of his most famous street motifs.
"Prices for spray-paint canvases by Banksy in our recent
auctions demonstrate that his works are more popular than ever
with high-profile art collectors, reflecting the continuing
fascination with his art amongst the public as a whole," Bonhams
Contemporary Art Specialist Alan Montgomery said in a statement
on Monday.
The work up for sale foreshadows the London protests, the
Arab Spring and European demonstrations against government
austerity programmes that have followed in the wake of the 2008
financial crisis. It also comes after a Banksy mural sparked
controversy over the ownership of street art this year.
Banksy is a pseudonym for an English graffiti artist whose
identity remains cloaked in secrecy. His trademark spray-paint
stencils offering ironic social commentary are never verified,
but they are hotly sought after by collectors.
Although the provenance of this piece of Banksy art has been
established by Bonhams, a mural of his taken from the wall of a
retail chain's outlet in north London came in for criticism when
it was put up for sale earlier this year.
"Banksy: Slave Labour", which shows a young boy kneeling at
a sewing machine with Union Jack bunting, was stripped from the
wall of a Poundland store. Locals in the store's north London
neighbourhood created an uproar in the international media when
it vanished and then surfaced at an auction in Miami this year.
It was pulled from the Miami auction in February at the last
minute, but was sold earlier this month at a private auction in
London, according to media reports.
Bonhams Contemporary Art and Design sale on Thursday also
features other British artists. Spin paintings by Damien Hirst,
two 'Postcard Sculptures' by Gilbert and George as well as a
sculpture and drawing by Tracey Emin are among the 129 lots.
A host of other works from artists in Japan, India, France,
China, Italy and American Jeff Koons, as well as furniture
designs, including a yellow fibreglass chair shaped as a molar
and a palm tree-shaped floor lamp are also up for sale.
($1 = 0.6498 British pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Casciato; Editing by Michael Roddy)