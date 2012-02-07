By Chris Michaud
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 7 Bidders will be able to
buy fine art, a vacation in the Maldives, or an internship with
designer Donna Karan and help the planet at the same time in
Christie's annual Green Auction, which is expected reap millions
for environmental causes.
Proceeds from the third annual auction on April 11, which
raised nearly a combined $5 million its first two years, will
benefit four environmental charities -- Oceana, the Natural
Resources Defense Council, the Central Park Conservancy and
Conservation International.
"We must all take responsibility to protect the natural
world for future generations," said philanthropist and
environmentalist Susan Rockefeller a co-chair of the event,
adding the auction conveys a message about the relevance and
necessity to conserve the planet's finite resources.
David Rockefeller, Vanity Fair Editor Graydon Carter and
actress Salma Hayek are other co-chairs of the auction.
Proceeds from the event will be directed toward each
organization's water-conservation projects, according to
Christie's, which was set to announce the auction this week.
"Our ocean waters, which cover 70 percent of this blue
planet, are hovering on the brink of an irreversible collapse,
with 90 percent of the ocean's big fish gone," said Oceana CEO
Andrew Sharpless.
"Luckily, history and science show us that our oceans can
rebound if we put in place and enforce sensible policies," he
added in a statement.
People not able to attend the invitation-only auction can
bid in a concurrent online auction, which will run from March 29
to April 19. It will feature hundreds of items including art,
fashion, travel and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
In previous Green Auctions bidders have paid as much as
$100,000 to spend a day with former President Bill Clinton or a
trip to Hollywood to attend the Oscar parties and $26,000 for a
one-hour tennis lesson with John McEnroe.
Past sales have also featured a backstage meeting with Lady
Gaga and artwork by prominent contemporary artists.
Other artists and celebrities donating works of art or
experiences will be announced in the coming weeks. An
interactive campaign at Facebook.com/ABidtoSavetheEarth,
includes a video contest and a chance to win tickets to the
auction.
As in past years Christie's is waiving all fees associated
with the event.
(Editing by Chris Michaud; editing by Patricia Reaney)