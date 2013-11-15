BOSTON Nov 14 Emerging market billionaires,
driven by vanity, easy money from the world's central banks and
a quest for safe investments, are taking the contemporary art
market to new heights.
Art collectors made news for a second straight night on
Wednesday as Sotheby's held the biggest auction in its
history, led by the record-setting $105 million paid for a work
by Andy Warhol.
The previous day, hedge fund managers, oil princes and
oligarchs were bidding by telephone at Christie's when the
auction house sold Francis Bacon's "Three Studies of Lucian
Freud" for a record $142.4 million, in what was seen as a test
of the global art market's health.
It passed. Among the reasons, art consultants and hedge fund
managers say, is the rise of a class of super-wealthy
collectors, many of them from Asia, the Middle East and Russia -
zones bolstered by years of booming commodities prices.
"While we are seeing big numbers for many lots, there is
only a small number of buyers and it is not dominated by
American financiers," said Abigail Asher, a partner at art
consultants Guggenheim, Asher, Associates Inc.
Sotheby's and Christie's buzzed with energy, art industry
insiders said, as people realized just how willing bidders were
to pay staggering sums for the artworks on auction. "People are
clearly not done emptying their pockets," said Elizabeth Jacoby,
who runs BSJ Fine Art with her mother Beverly.
Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief
investment officer at investment management firm DoubleLine and
an avid art collector, said he has never seen a market like this
one. He said the high-end art market is being driven by "a tiny
fraction of the population in certain emerging economies" where
people "don't trust their currency and don't trust the
stability" of their economies.
"There is so much new wealth being created right now, and it
will only take a handful of new billionaires minted in China,
for example, to significantly impact this market," added one
hedge fund manager who follows the art business closely but who
asked not to be identified.
Emerging market billionaires will have to fight old world
wealth. Super-wealthy art buyers in the West may have some of
the same economic fears, amid uncertainty over when, and how
quickly, central banks will unwind years of easy money policies
imposed after the 2008 global financial crisis.
While low inflation reigns in Europe and the United States
alongside lackluster economic growth, many economists and others
fear that years of "quantitative easing" by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, in which the Fed has bought bonds to help stimulate the
economy, will eventually trigger rapid price rises. And if not,
the end of that easy money could trigger losses in conventional
stock and bond markets.
The prices for paintings held steady during the so-called
Great Recession as demand from collectors kept coming from many
corners of the world.
"Thanks to quantitative easing, there is a lot of liquidity
floating around, and we are seeing a trend where investors are
moving out of some asset classes like bonds and into commercial
real estate and art," said Charles Gradante, managing principal
at financial advisory firm Hennessee Group, which invests with
hedge funds.
Still, the demand for contemporary art as a safe haven
investment has raised eyebrows among those who view its value as
unproven when compared with the classics.
"Today's contemporary art market is broader than it used to
be, and the pool of would-be acquirers is certainly bigger and
richer than ever before. But the values? We say they have never
been more precarious," Jim Grant said in his Grant's Interest
Rate Observer newsletter in September.
In another record-breaking auction starring the super-rich,
the "Pink Star," a flawless pink diamond the size of a plum,
sold for 76.3 million Swiss francs ($83.02 million) in Geneva on
Wednesday, a high for a gemstone at auction, Sotheby's said.
NOT A TOY
For the world's wealthiest, art is one of the more elegant
in a small pool of safe haven investment options: It is
tangible, transportable and resistant to inflation and
conventional market turmoil.
"There is a group of super-rich. They buy super yachts,
super private planes. ... The prices of artwork reflects this.
The difference in real estate and art is they are seen as an
alternative asset ... whereas the others are toys," said a
private art dealer who attended Tuesday's auction but who did
not want to be named.
Gradante said the appeal of art may even be taking some of
the froth out of the market for the iconic safe haven, gold,
"which has long been an inflation hedge but can't be enjoyed by
owners the way a painting can be."
Hedge fund managers have long had a love affair with the art
world, in part, because it is fun to show off.
John Paulson's office is decorated with works by Alexander
Calder, Julian Robertson owns some Picassos and Steven A. Cohen
displays a Jeff Koons "Balloon Dog" sculpture at his home in
Connecticut.
Some investors who like art are going a step further -
buying auction houses.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC
and Mick McGuire's Marcato Capital Management have acquired
stakes in Sotheby's and have been pushing the centuries-old
auction house - Sotheby's, now based in New York, traces its
roots to 18th century London - to improve its balance sheet and
operations by adapting to art buyers' changing tastes and
becoming more active in private sales.
Since these investors began pressuring for change in June,
Sotheby's stock price has climbed roughly 20 percent. Loeb was
at Christie's on Tuesday, but his representative did not say
whether he was buying or selling.