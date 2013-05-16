By Chris Michaud
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 15 The spring auctions ended on a
record-shattering high on Wednesday as Christie's contemporary
art sale achieved the highest total - $495 million - in the
history of art auctions.
Artists' records fell one after another, led by Jackson
Pollock, Roy Lichtenstein and Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose works
each soared to anywhere from $49 million to $58 million.
Only four of the 70 lots on offer, or 6 percent, went unsold
as the auction took in a whopping $495,021,500 including
commission, easily beating even the high pre-sale estimate.
"We are in a new era of the art market," said Jussi
Pylkkanen, president and chairman of Christie's Europe, who also
served as auctioneer.
"There is global competition that we have never seen in the
art world before," he added.
The record-breaking sale's top lot was Pollock's "Number 19,
1948," one of the artist's seminal drip paintings, which fetched
$58.4 million, or nearly twice the pre-sale estimate.
Lichtenstein's "Woman with Flowered Hat," which was expected
to sell in excess of $30 million, instead soared to $56.1
million, while Basquiat's "Dustheads" went for $48.8 million.
All three works set new records for the blue-chip artists.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Peter Cooney)