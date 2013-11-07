By Chris Michaud
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 6 Impressionist and modern art
achieved strong prices on Wednesday as Sotheby's held one of its
biggest auctions ever, in a dramatic turnaround from two nights
of disappointing sales at Christie's earlier this week.
Led by Giacometti's sculpture "Grande tete de Diego" and
Picasso's oil "Tete de femme," which fetched $50 million and
$39.9 million respectively, the sale totaled more than $290
million, with 81 percent of 64 lots finding buyers.
It was Sotheby's best Impressionist and modern art
result apart from its May 2012 sale at which one of the versions
of Munch's "The Scream" sold for a record $120 million. The
strong sales were likely to calm market jitters that followed
Christie's results, which fell far short of expectations.
As the hammer came down on the final lot, applause and
whoops broke out in the salesroom. Auctioneer Tobias Meyer
responded to the reaction, saying, "So the market is alive,
huh?"
David Norman, Sotheby's co-chairman of Impressionist and
modern art worldwide, admitted to concerns before the sale,
given Christie's' sales at which most of the top lots went
unsold and totals fell far below even the low pre-sale
estimates.
"I was concerned that the market was feeling nervous and
cautious," he told Reuters after the blockbuster sale.
Norman said pre-sale interest indicated a good showing, "but
I wasn't anticipating how many bidders would be chasing the top
lots."
Indeed, collectors' deep pockets were well in evidence as
more than half a dozen bidders went after Picasso's
"Mousquetaire a la pipe," a vibrant 1969 work that sold for
$30,965,000, about 50 percent more than its estimate.
Monet's "Glacons, Effet blanc" attracted at least five
bidders before selling for $16.1 million, including commission,
and beating the high estimate.
Simon Shaw, Sotheby's New York head of Impressionist and
modern art, said the results spoke for themselves, adding that
when top-quality works new to the market come up and are
"estimated in a responsible way, there is tremendous global
demand."
The Giacometti sculpture had never been auctioned.
'GLOBAL MARKET'
Shaw said the sale saw greater participation by Asian
collectors than any previous Sotheby's Impressionist and modern
sale.
Norman added, "This is a more global market than ever
before."
Christie's officials made the same observation this week
after its top lot, a Picasso portrait of his children "Claude
and Paloma" which fetched $28.2 million, was bought by Chinese
mogul Wang Jianlin on behalf of the Dalian Wanda Group
conglomerate.
On Tuesday, Giacometti's "Diego en chemise ecossaise" sold
for $32.6 million, a record for a painting by the artist, and
several of the top lots went to Asian clients.
Andreas Rumbler, acting head of Impressionist and modern art
who was also Christie's auctioneer, said, "I witnessed
significant international participation, with particularly
fervent bidding from our Asian colleagues working with clients
from several different countries in the region."
For its part, Sotheby's said its sale on Wednesday was
marked by "record levels of participation from both Asia and
Latin America."
The auctions continue next week when Christie's and
Sotheby's hold their sales of postwar and contemporary art.