GENEVA Nov 10 A large diamond of a rare pink
hue fetched 28.725 million Swiss francs ($28.55 million) on
Tuesday, the star lot of Christie's semi-annual jewellery sale
in Geneva, where designer eye candy drew strong prices.
A Chinese client based in Hong Kong bought the
cushion-shaped pink diamond weighing 16.08 carats and graded
vivid fancy pink, which is set in a platinum and gold ring
surrounded by a double row of pave-set white diamonds, the
auction house said. Its pre-sale estimate was $23 million to $28
million.
The seller was not identified and the buyer, who has named
the pink diamond "The Sweet Josephine," wished to remain
anonymous, Christie's said. The diamond's origin was not
disclosed.
"It is absolutely a top price for a stone of this quality,
because of its colour. There are few pink-pink the way this one
was," said Francois Curiel, chairman of Christie's Luxury Group
and its veteran jewellery expert, who conducted part of the
evening auction in a packed salesroom.
"It shows we are dealing with a very healthy stone market,"
he told reporters. "There is lots of cash in the world right
now. At the moment, works of art, diamonds and jewels are a safe
haven."
In almost 250 years of auction history, only three pure
vivid pink diamonds of over 10 carats have appeared for sale,
according to Christie's.
A pear-shaped flawless white diamond weighing 50.48 carats
fetched 7.89 million Swiss francs in heated bidding, the
evening's second-highest lot, selling to a dealer in the room.
Jewels by Harry Winston, Van Cleef & Arpels, Boucheron,
Cartier and Bulgari soared above pre-sale estimates, including a
Bulgari coral onyx and diamond bracelet-watch designed as a
coiled serpent.
In all, some 80 percent of the 400 lots on offer sold for
110.26 million Swiss francs, Christie's said, eclipsing
expectations.
Christie's, founded in 1776, is now owned by French retail
magnate Francois Pinault's holding company Artemis SA.
A large blue diamond, one of the world's rarest, could fetch
$35 million to $55 million at auction on Wednesday, rival
Sotheby's said last week, as an industry group reported
strong prices for colour diamonds ahead of the holiday season.
A Modigliani nude painting was sold to an unnamed Chinese
buyer at Christie's on Monday for $170.4 million, the
second-highest price ever for a work of art at auction, as
deep-pocketed collectors continue to pay, and pay big, for some
rare masterpieces up for sale in this year's autumn auctions
season..
"China has been very active yesterday in New York and
tonight in Geneva," Curiel said.
($1 = 1.0060 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Peter Cooney)