GENEVA Nov 11 The extremely rare and flawless
"Blue Moon Diamond" sold for 48.6 million Swiss francs ($48.4
million) to a Hong Kong buyer on Wednesday, setting a world
record for a gemstone at auction, Sotheby's said.
The cushion-shaped diamond, mounted on a ring, has the top
grading of fancy vivid blue and weighs 12.03 carats. It had a
pre-sale estimate of $35 million-$55 million.
"It is a new record price for any gemstone and per carat,"
David Bennett, worldwide chairman of Sotheby's international
jewellery division who conducted the sale in Geneva, told a
packed showroom that erupted into applause.
($1 = 1.0043 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Heinrich)