NEW YORK, June 4 Original manuscripts and
drawings by former Beatle John Lennon, produced for two
acclaimed books he wrote in the mid-1960s, sold for $2.9 million
on Wednesday, more than double the pre-sale estimate, Sotheby's
auction house said.
All of the 89 lots in the sale, from Lennon's 1964 book "In
His Own Write" and 1965's "A Spaniard in the Works," were
snapped up by buyers.
The highlight of the sale was "The Singularge Experience of
Miss Anne Duffield," the manuscript for Lennon's parody of
Sherlock Holmes from "A Spaniard in the Works" which fetched
$209,000.
"The outstanding result, the first white glove sale of 2014
at Sotheby's New York, shows that Lennon's nonsense verse, puns,
wicked humor and comic drawings continue to resonate 50 years
after the publication of 'In His Own Write' and "A Spaniard in
the Works,'" Gabriel Heaton, the deputy director of Sotheby's
books and manuscripts department, said in a statement.
A white glove sale is an auction in which every lot is sold.
Other top items in the auction, just over 50 years after the
Beatles' first appearance in America on the Ed Sullivan Show,
included "The Fat Budgie" manuscript, which sold for $143,000,
and an ink drawing of a guitar player that went for $137,000.
Heaton, who described the items as the most substantial
collection of original artwork and manuscripts by Lennon, said
all the lots in the sale were produced at the height of
Beatlemania.
Lennon died in 1980, at the age of 40, after he was shot in
New York.
The collection was sold by Lennon's British publisher Tom
Maschler, who persuaded him to write the books.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
Tom Brown)