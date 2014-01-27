NEW YORK Jan 27 Paintings looted by the Nazis
during World War Two and retrieved by the Monuments Men, the
Allied group tasked with returning masterpieces to their
rightful owners, will be sold at auction on Thursday in New
York.
The works, which will go under the hammer during Sotheby's
sale of Important Old Master Paintings and Sculpture, were among
the tens of thousands of works recovered by the art experts
whose story is told in the George Clooney film "The Monuments
Men," which opens in U.S. theaters on Feb. 7.
"The scale of looting was absolutely extraordinary," said
Lucian Simmons, Sotheby's head of restitution.
"In France, for example, 36,000 paintings were stolen from
institutions and largely from individuals. The Monuments Men
managed to recover and return the majority of those," he said in
an interview.
Two small paintings in the sale, "La cueillette des roses"
and "Le musicien" by the French rococo artist Jean-Baptise
Pater, were chosen by Adolf Hitler's air force chief Hermann
Goering for his personal collection.
The works were taken from the family of Baron James Mayer de
Rothschild in Paris in 1940. After they were returned they
remained in the family until the end of the 20th century. They
will be sold as one lot with a pre-sale estimate of up to
$500,000.
Another work, "Venice, a view of the Piazzetta looking
towards San Giorgio Maggiore" by Francesco Guardi, once belonged
to the French fashion designer and art collector Jacques Doucet,
who died in 1929. The Nazis looted the painting from the widow
of the banker Andre Louis-Hirsch in Paris in 1941. It could
fetch as much as $300,000.
"It is not only a beautiful painting it has a wonderful
history," said Simmons.
The third work, "Triumph of Marcus Furius Camillus, a
cassone panel," was painted nearly 600 years ago by the Italian
artist Apollonio di Giovanni. It was taken from the collection
of Baron Edmond de Rothschild and could sell for up to $200,000.
ORIGINAL NAZI MARKINGS
"It was unique," Simmons said of the Monuments Men group.
"The Allies at the end of World War Two saw a need to put
together a team to do this. They were art curators, museum
officials, historians, who were drafted into the army for that
period."
The works being auctioned feature markings by the Nazis who
meticulously cataloged the looted items, as well as the numbered
system used by the Monuments Men after they recovered them.
The Pater paintings bear the Nazi marking R70 and R73,
signifying they were taken from the Rothschild family, while the
Guardi work is labeled Hirsch 8, and the back of the 15th
century panel shows BoR 58.
The stolen works were scattered across Europe and squirreled
away in museums, salt mines and basements until the end of the
war when the Nazi records were seized and the hunt to find the
works of art began.
Last year German authorities revealed that Nazi-looted art
valued at $1.38 billion had been found in a Munich apartment.
The collection had been held by Cornelius Gurlitt, the elderly
son of an art dealer of part-Jewish descent who had been ordered
by Hitler to buy up "degenerate art" and sell it to raise funds
for the Nazis.
An unknown number of works plundered by the Nazi is still
missing and museums examine the origins of works in their
exhibits. Simmons said the Monuments Men made a massive
contribution in returning stolen works to their owners.
"People like paintings that are not only beautiful but also
have a back story, and all of these paintings have this history,
which in a way makes them more interesting," he said.