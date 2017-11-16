Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 mln in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Leonardo da Vinci’s portrait of Christ “Salvator Mundi” sold for a record-smashing $450.3 million on Wednesday at Christie’s in New York -- more than double the old mark for any work of art at auction.

FILE PHOTO: Members of Christie's staff pose for pictures next to Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" painting which will be auctioned by Christie's in New York in November, in London, Britain October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File photo

The painting, only recently rediscovered and the last da Vinci left in private hands, fetched more than four times over the Christie’s pre-sale estimate of about $100 million. It was more than twice the old auction record set by Picasso’s “Les Femmes D‘Alger,” which sold for $179.4 in May 2015.

“Salvator Mundi” was purchased by an unidentified buyer bidding via telephone after a protracted bidding war that stretched to nearly 20 minutes at the New York auction house.