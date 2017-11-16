FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 mln in New York
Sections
Featured
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says steering away from Indian IPOs
REUTERS SUMMIT
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says steering away from Indian IPOs
Mugabe - Zimbabwe's liberator and, for many, its oppressor
Zimbabwe
Mugabe - Zimbabwe's liberator and, for many, its oppressor
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
BOLLYWOOD
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
November 16, 2017 / 1:34 AM / in 14 minutes

Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 mln in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Leonardo da Vinci’s portrait of Christ “Salvator Mundi” sold for a record-smashing $450.3 million on Wednesday at Christie’s in New York -- more than double the old mark for any work of art at auction.

FILE PHOTO: Members of Christie's staff pose for pictures next to Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" painting which will be auctioned by Christie's in New York in November, in London, Britain October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File photo

The painting, only recently rediscovered and the last da Vinci left in private hands, fetched more than four times over the Christie’s pre-sale estimate of about $100 million. It was more than twice the old auction record set by Picasso’s “Les Femmes D‘Alger,” which sold for $179.4 in May 2015.

“Salvator Mundi” was purchased by an unidentified buyer bidding via telephone after a protracted bidding war that stretched to nearly 20 minutes at the New York auction house.

Reporting by Chris MichaudEditing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.