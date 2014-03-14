By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, March 14
NEW YORK, March 14 Ancient ritual wine vessels,
modern contemporary paintings and masterpieces representing
Buddhism, Hinduism, Daoism and Shintoism are among the
highlights of Asian art sales in New York next week.
The Asia Week auctions at Christie's and Sotheby's
will feature thousands of items in a series of sales that could
top $100 million. Last spring's auctions totaled more than $130
million in sales.
"We've got collectors coming from China, Hong Kong and India
and Europe, of course," said Hugo Weihe, Christie's
International director for Asian art.
Asia has become a dominant player in the global art market,
particularly in post-war and contemporary art sales.
"I think one of the most wonderful and fascinating things
about Asia Week is that it covers literally the whole of Asia,"
said Henry Howard-Sneyd, vice chairman of Asian art at
Sotheby's.
"We offer art from predominantly China and from India, but
of course we also have material from other parts of Asia as
well," Howard-Sneyd said.
Weihe said in addition to the aesthetic appeal of the works,
collectors view art as an alternative asset class.
"People see it as something beautiful you can live with, but
it is also going to hold its value over time. And if you look
historically the way prices have risen, it is a very good
proposition," he explained.
CHINA SECOND LARGEST ART MARKET
The global art market totaled $65.9 billion last year, an
increase of 8 percent and the highest level since 2007,
according to a report by the European Fine Art Foundation.
Although the United States is the biggest art market with an
estimated $25 billion, sales in China were nearly $16 billion, a
rise of 2 percent from the previous year. It accounts for about
24 percent of global art sales, the figures showed.
Weihe said a Chinese "Min" fanglei, a massive bronze ritual
wine vessel, which sold for $10 million previously and dates to
the 12th-11th century BC, is the top lot of Christie's March
18-21 sales.
Another highlight is Indian artist Tyeb Mehta's "Untitled
(Bull)," a 2000 painting of a falling, flailing bull, which has
a pre-sale estimate of up to $3 million.
Paintings, sculptures, manuscripts representing Asia's
various religions and drawings by the Indian artist Francis
Newton Souza will also be featured.
At Sotheby's, a Chinese bronze owl-headed ritual wine vessel
dating to the 8th-7th century BC could fetch as much as $6
million.
"It's designed with the combination of owl and also a very
abstract form. And, so you can use it both as a vessel and you
can treat it as a sculpture," said Tao Wang, the head of
Sotheby's Chinese works of art department in New York.
"The Cantilevered Road to Shu," a huge landscape painting
by Chinese artist Yuan Yao, who worked in the mid-18th century,
could sell for upwards of $2 million.
Painting No. 3 by Vasudeo S. Gaitonde, considered one of
India's leading abstract painters, has the same pre-sale
estimate.