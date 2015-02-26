(Corrects name of film in last paragraph)
By Michael Roddy
LONDON Feb 26 The anonymous but eminent British
street artist known as Banksy has posted a mini-documentary on
his banksy.co.uk site showing squalid conditions in Gaza six
months after the end of the war between the enclave's Islamist
Hamas rulers and Israel.
Israel was criticised over the large number of Palestinian
civilian deaths during the conflict, including by its main ally
the United States. Over 2,100 Palestinians were killed during
the fighting, most of them civilians and many of them children,
while 67 Israeli soldiers and six civilians were killed.
The two-minute documentary was posted on Thursday and like
many of Banksy's murals and other art is politically charged and
whimsical at the same time. It starts off with a view of clouds
from an airplane window while text on the screen says "Make this
the year you discover a new destination".
That destination is Gaza, which the film, using mostly text
rather than narration, says is hemmed in on four sides by its
"friendly neighbours" the Israelis, and can only be entered
through one of the tunnels shown.
It also shows Israeli soldiers on patrol, apparently during
their incursion into Gaza, and the harsh conditions of life
there - bombed-out buildings, rubble-strewn vacant lots and
workmen trying to make repairs. A subtitle says no cement has
been permitted into Gaza since the conflict ended.
"Development opportunities are everywhere" and there is
"plenty of scope for refurbishment", the subtitles say, noting
that 18,000 homes were destroyed during the bombing.
Towards the end the camera focuses on a mural of a
playful-looking kitten, presumably painted by Banksy, with a man
looking at it and saying in Arabic that at least the cat found
something to play with, because the children in Gaza have
nothing.
Elsewhere on his website, Banksy says that during the
filming a local man had asked him what the meaning was of the
kitten. "I explained (that) I wanted to highlight the
destruction in Gaza by posting photos on my website -- but on
the Internet people only look at pictures of kittens."
The film ends with a message painted on a wall: "If we wash
our hands of the conflict between the powerful and the powerless
we side with the powerful -- we don't remain neutral."
Banksy is mostly known for his street art that often
commands prices of hundreds of thousands of dollars, but also
has produced several films, including the feature-length "Exit
Through the Gift Shop" in 2010.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)