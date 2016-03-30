A mural, presumably painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen on a wall in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A wall painting of a young girl with a stick of dynamite in her ice cream is seen on display at the Turf War exhibition by grafitti artist 'Banksy' in London's East End, July 17, 2003. Peter REUTERS/MacDiarmid/Files

A mural of a playful-looking kitten, presumably painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen on the remains of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

The doorway of a destroyed house, which was painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen inside the gallery of a local Palestinian artist after he bought it from the house's owner, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A worker stands by a new graffiti mural attributed to Banksy, opposite the French embassy in London, Britain January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LOS ANGELES A collection of works by elusive British graffiti artist Banksy left on walls, screen prints and other unorthodox means is expected to sell for more than $500,000 when it goes up for auction in southern California next month.

The top lot at Julien's Street and Contemporary Art Auction is Banksy's 2002 work "Happy Choppers," an original aerosol stencil of military helicopters decked out with a pink bow created in central London, that is expected to sell for about $150,000.

The artist's "Boy Painting Pink Heart," featuring a boy painting a heart on the wall of a London house in 2005, is expected to fetch up to $120,000.

Other Banksy works include "Nola," a 2009 Hurricane Katrina image of a girl holding an umbrella with rain falling inside of it, and "Bomb Love" and "Crazy Horse Car Door" from an installation he created during his spell in New York in 2013.

The highest price for a work of art by Banksy was struck in 2008 when "Keep It Spotless" was sold for $1.8 million at Sotheby's in New York.

The auction will take place at Julien's Auctions in West Hollywood on April 29, and will also include works by Shepard Fairey, Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons and Andy Warhol.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy)