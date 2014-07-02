(Corrects spelling of art director's name to Colasacco in 4th
paragraph)
By Walker Simon
NEW YORK, July 1 Reuters) - An 82-year-old Mexican artist is
hoping that 122 bicycle sculptures he has erected around New
York City will get people on their bikes, spur an interest in
urban art and create greener, healthier cities.
Each steel sculpture by Gilberto Aceves Navarro weighs up to
1,200 pounds (550 kilos), is from six to eight feet (1.8 to 2.4
meters) high and features large bicycles with disproportionately
smaller cyclists in different poses.
The works installed along a 10-mile (16-km) bike route
linking lower Manhattan, downtown Brooklyn and riverside
promenades are part of the urban exhibit called "Las Bicicletas"
that begins on Tuesday and runs to Sept. 30.
"This is the biggest outdoor sculpture series by a single
artist ever assembled in New York," Emily Colasacco, the art
director of the city's department of transportation, said about
the sculptures.
"It's a great opportunity to highlight urban art, our bike
infrastructure and waterfront bike lanes," she told Reuters.
Aceves Navarro began drawing bicycles when he was just 6
years old. His work has been shown in more than 200 exhibits and
his murals are featured in Mexico, Japan and the United States.
He mounted the first "Las Bicicletas" in 2008 in Mexico City.
"I want people to have contact (with the bicycles) every day
and take away a memory of something different, of what, they're
not sure exactly," the artist said in an interview. "Seeing
something distinct ... that will open the doors of perception
and this is important."
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to view the
sculptures in New York at sites including the Manhattan Bridge
and near the Brooklyn Heights Promenade with its view of the New
York skyline that has been captured in Hollywood films.
"We have to create new conditions to use bicycles instead of
cars," the artist said. "Cars are harmful and terrible ... with
their great noise, fumes and congestion."
The biggest hit of the Mexico City exhibit was the
75-bicycle sculpture set end-to-end in the city's historic
Alameda Park. Each day thousands of visitors tapped the
sculptures, which gave off a gong sound.
"They loved seeing them, touching them and sounding them
many times," he said.
Aceves Navarro said the exhibition encouraged more cycling
in the city, along with a local expansion of bike routes and a
government campaign to promote cycling in the Mexican capital.
Although the sculptures in the New York show will be
different, he hopes they will have the same impact.
"The cyclist will be smaller in dimension and proportion in
comparison with the bicycle," he explained. "I want to make the
bicycle stand out more as formidable."
The sculpture will also be about four times heavier and 50
percent thicker to meet New York's hurricane-resistant
regulations, according to Juan Aceves, the artist's son.
He said the New York exhibit will be followed by another
urban art show of bicycles next year in Chicago and in Denmark
in 2016.
