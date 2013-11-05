By Walker Simon
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 5 Colombian artist Fernando Botero
showcases his enchantment with the circus, reliving the magic he
felt as a boy during his first visit to the big top, in a new
book "Circus: Paintings and Works on Paper."
Botero, best known for his paintings of rotund people,
includes in his book 137 paintings, 31 drawings and 22
watercolors done in 2007 and 2008, depicting a magical world
where fantasy and reality are blurred.
"The circus allows one to be logical and unreal at the same
time," Botero, 81, said in an interview in New York. "In the
circus all is possible, there can be a man with two heads, or a
character with a green face."
A lion cub smiles in self-satisfaction in one painting, an
upright monkey wearing a green plaid suit holds a burning
cigarette, looking reflective, in another work.
In some, animals dwarf Botero's plump men and women, which
have won him recognition as one of Latin America's most famous
living artist.
He attributes his appeal to his universal subjects.
"The circus is a global theme," he said. "It exists in all
parts of the world, maybe not in Africa, but it exists in Asia
in all parts. In Latin America it's difficult to find a person
who hasn't gone to the circus."
Botero fell in love with the circus as a poor boy in
Colombia, where going to the circus was an important event.
"Everything seemed gigantic. There were some very big dogs
... they seemed like huge bears," he recalled. "The circus
leaves a sweet memory."
MUNDANE AND FANTASTIC
But as an adult the big top lost its appeal until he saw a
"poor, small circus" with just eight men and women performers
about seven years ago in the Mexican beach resort of
Zihuatanejo.
"While I watched the show, I thought of the very big plastic
(art) possibilities," he said.
Botero also recalled the circus paintings of French artists
Edgar Degas, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Henri Matisse.
The next day he visited the performers backstage and
discovered they were nomads, a bit like himself.
Botero, who is based in Pietrasanta, Italy, has studios and
homes in New York, Colombia, Paris, Monaco and Greece.
Some of his circus works blend the mundane and the
fantastic, showing a woman hanging laundry, watched by an
annoyed-looking camel with downturned lips.
"All the animals I've painted always have a relationship
with man," he said. "I have been told that part of the knowledge
of the human anatomy comes from animals."
Botero insists his bulky subjects are not fat, preferring to
call them "volumetric." He traces his inspiration to 15th
Century Italian Renaissance artists who pioneered techniques to
display volume on flat canvases.
But in a departure from his usual works, the book features a
circus drawing and a painting, both called "Fat Woman."
When asked about the unusual title for those works, he said,
"Well, in the circus there are, for example, fat women. In the
circus one sees the difference between the fat woman and
volumetric woman, which I do."
Since this summer Botero has found inspiration in the Kama
Sutra, and has drawn 70 works in water colors, colored pencils
and ink based on the ancient sex guide.
"I haven't yet finished what I want to do," he said of the
series, adding his workday usually goes from around 10 a.m. to
until 8 p.m.
When asked if he works less now than before, he said: "I
work at the same rhythm, maybe today with more dedication,
because the years go by, and one knows there is little time left
to work."
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jackie Frank)