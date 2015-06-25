By Farah Nayeri
| LONDON, June 25
LONDON, June 25 Italian luxury car maker
Maserati is showcasing its hand-crafted Quattroporte S in an
unlikely setting: at the Masterpiece London art and antiques
fair, which opened on Thursday in a plush tent on the grounds of
Chelsea's Royal Hospital.
Featuring among such fair highlights as a newly discovered
pastel by Claude Monet and a pair of pearls once owned by
France's last empress is a metallic black version of the racy
sedan.
The brand-new version of a model originally designed in
1963, it has a shiny, bulbous bonnet and ranges in price from
81,555 to 97,783 pounds ($128,300-153,800) -- depending on
whether you opt for such extras as a 15-speaker surround-sound
system or a Poltrona Frau fine-grain leather interior.
The fair, which runs through July 1, caught Maserati's
attention in 2012, and its first booth opened there in 2013,
James Cowan, Maserati marketing manager for Britain, said. The
luxury car maker has been back ever since, he added.
"Having a presence at an event such as Masterpiece allows us
to build awareness and start relationships with an audience
potentially in the market for a luxury car," he said, noting
that Maserati every year received enquiries at Masterpiece which
led to "a number of sales".
So far in 2015, sales at the company's British unit have
been strong, Cowan said: In the first five months of the year,
645 Maseratis were registered in the United Kingdom, a 50
percent rise from the same period last year.
To fair visitors, the Maserati stand comes as a surprise,
nestled as it is among others with contents far removed from
designer cars.
Immediately beside it, Brun Fine Art is offering a pair of
late 18th-century Roman marble lions. The Rolleston booth across
the aisle has on prominent display a George II mahogany side
table from around 1745.
Why did Masterpiece decide to have a Maserati stand in the
first place?
"Maserati is one exhibitor out of 150-odd," Masterpiece
Chairman Philip Hewat-Jaboor said. "It adds an element that's a
bit different -- a sort of 'frisson'."
Hewat-Jaboor said having the luxury car brand there, like
having watch dealers, was "a really good way of bringing in a
group of people who may not otherwise be all that interested",
and giving them "the opportunity to discover other fields".
"The collector these days will buy a fabulous car, a
wonderful piece of 18th-century furniture, and a great Roman
antiquity," he added. "The parameters have moved."
($1 = 0.6357 pounds)
(Editing by Michael Roddy)