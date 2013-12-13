* Collection deemed one of best outside China
* Sullivan toured China extensively, wrote several books
LONDON Dec 13 Chinese paintings and art
considered to form one of the best collections outside China
have been bequeathed to the Ashmolean Museum of Oxford
University by an art historian, the museum announced on Friday.
The Canadian-born historian and collector Michael Sullivan,
who died in October at the age of 96, had amassed the collection
with his late Chinese wife Khoan and many of the artists were
the couple's close friends, the statement said.
The collection includes works by Qi Baishi, Zhang Daqian and
Fu Baoshi, with more recent acquisitions including Landscript by
Xu Bing, the museum said.
"Michael Sullivan was a longstanding friend and supporter of
the Ashmolean," Professor Christopher Brown, Director of the
Ashmolean, said, describing the collection as outstanding.
"Scholars from around the world will have the opportunity to
use the works in their study, teaching, and research. We hope
this is a fitting testament to a great art historian and
collector."
Sullivan, whose family moved to Britain from Toronto when he
was three years old, was a pacifist who first visited China in
1940 after he'd heard the Quakers were recruiting a team to
drive trucks for the International Committee of the Red Cross.
He developed a lifelong fascination with China, southeast
Asia and the Pacific region and in 1959 published "Chinese Art
in the Twentieth Century", the first of several works on China
and Chinese art.
He was appointed Lecturer in Asian Art at the School of
Oriental and African Studies, London, in 1960, and was Professor
of Asian Art at Stanford University in California from
1966-1984.
He combined academic work with his passion for bringing
eastern art to a wider audience, producing articles for BBC
publications and broadcasting on the radio.
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)