LONDON Dec 2 It is an arresting image for
anyone who has been in New York anytime since 1960 - a long row
of three-storey buildings with a lone skyscraper at the end of
the block, looking almost like an alien presence.
This is a view of a New York - and of a world - that has
vanished under the breakneck pace of urban construction that was
beginning in the 1930s when American photographer Berenice
Abbott captured that black-and-white picture.
Her iconic work is only part of a fascinating exhibition of
over 250 images by 18 photographers now on show until January 11
at the Barbican Gallery in London.
"We thought it would be really dry," co-curator Alona Pardo
told Reuters during a tour of "Constructing Worlds: Photography
and Architecture in the Modern Age".
There was no need to worry. The exhibition fills the gallery
with the works from the 1930s to the present that at times are
so spectacular they almost jump off the walls.
From a distance, a huge colour picture by Andreas Gursky
looks like the interior of a glittering opera house, but it's
actually the multi-story Se metro station in Sao Paolo. An extra
level of crowded platform has been inserted to emphasise what
one reviewer described as the station's "Dantean circles".
Nearby is the unforgettable sight of Mokattam Ridge on the
outskirts of Cairo, identified by photographer Bas Princen as
"Garbage Recycling City".
The birds-eye view reveals a district full of grimy low-rise
buildings where every available balcony, rooftop or vacant lot
is filled with garbage. The people who live and work there are
all but invisible - which is perhaps the point.
"What's interesting is that social history kind of courses
through the show," Pardo said. But the exhibition is not just
about the world's spectacular shift from rural to urban living.
What Pardo calls the "complicity" between the camera and
architecture, which dates back to the time when shutter speeds
were so slow that fixed objects like buildings were preferred
subjects, is updated to the modern age.
Italian photographer Luisa Lambri is represented with a
series of fascinating, almost entirely dark colour photographs
taken inside the master bedroom of architect Frank Lloyd
Wright's Martin House in Buffalo, New York.
Lambri shut off all light so the only rays penetrating came
through "slot" art-glass windows. The photographs seem to burst
open with a dazzling shaft of coloured light.
Julius Shulman's gaudily coloured images show an idealised
modern lifestyle for the "Case Study Houses" programme in
California from the 1940s through the 1960s. In this model
postwar world, a dapper man mixes cocktails while an elegant
woman peels oranges in the kitchen.
As Pardo put it, you can almost hear the Frank Sinatra
record playing on the stereo.
If pictures are worth a thousand words, the photos in this
exhibition say more than most about how our world has changed.
