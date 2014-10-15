* Exhibits range from cyber cafe to Fukushima soup
* Frieze this year is "really buzzy", co-founder says
* New York performance artist yells out paintings' flavours
By Michael Roddy
LONDON, Oct 15 From an installation of a
Venezuelan-themed Internet cafe to brothers from Japan serving
soup made with radishes from the Fukushima nuclear disaster
zone, the London Frieze contemporary art fair that opened on
Wednesday is nothing if not varied.
Since it began in 2003, Frieze London has grown to become
one of the world's largest art events, in a league with Art
Basel.
This year 162 galleries are represented inside an enormous
temporary structure erected for the occasion in Regent's Park,
while another 127 galleries are participating in the nearby
Frieze Masters -- for works created before 2000.
Attendance numbers are not yet known, but according to the
fair's organisers, the important thing is not how many but who.
"Of course it's all about the quality of attendance and it
seems there are a lot more collectors this year than in previous
years," Matthew Slotover, a co-founder of the fair, named after
the Frieze art magazine, told Reuters.
"It seems really buzzy and the response from the galleries
is that they like it," he said.
A theme of this year's fair is performance art, and so it
was that during a media and VIP preview on Tuesday, 30-year-old
Matthew Lutz-Kinoy of New York City was there to perform.
In a cubicle with paintings on the walls and dish-like
ceramics on the floor, Lutz-Kinoy yelled out lines from a script
he held in his hand while he moved from painting to painting.
"This one tastes like cakes," he shouted, pointing out a
nude of a woman to about two dozen spectators gathered round.
"This one tastes like salted meats, this one tastes like
popcorn ... jellied eel," he continued, pointing at different
canvases and shapes that were not immediately recognisable --
though the eel he mentioned is a typically English delicacy.
BOGGLES THE MIND
There is so much to take in that it boggles the mind, one
reason that thousands of collectors, gallerists, established and
struggling artists and legions of the curious show up.
"It's like a party, it's like you know all your friends are
going to come, it's like a reunion," said a gallerist named
Sarah, who did not want to give her last name, greeting visitors
at the cubicle for the Berlin-based Peter Boenisch gallery.
The fair had barely opened for the preview and her gallery
had sold two paintings in the 10,000 euro ($13,000) to 20,000
euro range and a customer had placed a reserve on a third.
Indeed, if the Frieze art fair is anything, it is a
testament to variety and excess.
One of the galleries at Frieze Masters is offering a
Rembrandt valued at 30 million pounds ($50 million).
At Frieze London a gallery is showing an Internet "Ciber
Cafe" by Berlin-based Venezuelan artist Sol Calero. It features
enormous canvases of tropical fruits, and computers loaded with
film clips made by Venezuelan artists of the 1930s and '40s.
There also are a couple of mock telephones where visitors
"can try to make calls to the (United) States and get put on
hold", gallery director Laura Bartlett said, noting that there
is a market for such installations, often at private museums
including those in Italy run by Prada and Louis Vuitton.
Elsewhere, two brothers from the Fukushima area of Japan,
which suffered radiation contamination from the nuclear reactors
damaged by a tsunami in 2011, were serving soup cooked by their
mother made with radishes from the area that they say are safe.
"Fukushima is famous for nuclear disaster so even though the
vegetable we use has been scientifically checked and approved as
very low risk of food contamination you know, people have this
image of Fukushima as a very negative thing," Ei Arakawa, one of
the brothers, said.
(Additional reporting by Holly Rubenstein; Editing by Louise
Ireland)