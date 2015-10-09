(Fixes garble in editing credit)
By Farah Nayeri
LONDON Oct 9 Gagosian, one of the world's
leading art dealerships, is opening a new gallery in London's
smart Mayfair district, its third outpost in the British capital
and its 15th worldwide.
With the global art market rising 7 percent in 2014 to some
51 billion euros ($57.74 billion), according to a report by the
European Fine Art Foundation, there is more and more competition
among top end galleries.
In the last five years, the Pace, David Zwirner and Marian
Goodman galleries have all set up shop in London to cater to an
expanding pool of globetrotting art buyers from Europe as well
as China, the Middle East, and Central and South America.
"There is no doubt that there is growth, and that there is
enough interest" to justify having three London spaces, said
Gary Waterston, a director of the Gagosian Gallery in London.
The dealership, founded by Californian Larry Gagosian,
represents some of the world's most sought-after artists,
including Jeff Koons, Richard Serra, and Takashi Murakami.
The new gallery's non-selling inaugural exhibition consists
of paintings, drawings and sculptures by the late U.S. artist Cy
Twombly.
Waterston said more and more of the gallery's international
collectors and clients were staying, lunching, and doing
business in Mayfair.
Gagosian opened a boutique-sized gallery in Mayfair's Davies
Street in 2006 and has been seeking a bigger space nearby ever
since, rejecting 17 prospective sites.
Architects Caruso St. John, who revamped Tate Britain and
designed Damien Hirst's just opened Newport Street Gallery, have
transformed the interior into two large exhibition galleries and
two small connecting ones.
The Twombly paintings on display include two large canvases
from his Bacchus series -- reddish-orange loops repeated across
a light-beige background -- and two diptychs. Also on display
are 16 drawings from 1969.
The only Twombly works on sale are in the Davies Street
gallery: photographic prints priced in the tens of thousands of
dollars, Gagosian said.
($1 = 0.8832 euros)
