LONDON Feb 5 Voluptuous female forms crafted
from mammoth ivory tens of thousands of years ago sit alongside
curvaceous nudes by Henri Matisse at the British Museum in a new
exhibition that aims to show how the modern artistic mind was
carved.
"Ice Age art: arrival of the modern mind" includes some of
humanity's earliest known sculptures, such as a lion-headed man,
and beads crafted from antler and bone at a time when giant
woolly elephant-like beasts still roamed the Earth.
Throughout the exhibition archaeological artefacts are
grouped with works by major modern artists, from Piet Mondrian
to Henry Moore, which curators hope will show the ancient
objects in a new artistic light.
"We have cut them (the sculptures) off by this terrible word
pre-history for too long, and hopefully we have brought them all
back together to be a reflection of our deep past and the
origins of our art," exhibition curator Jill Cook said on
Tuesday at a press preview.
The curved shapes of a handful of miniature sculptures and
pendants of naked female bodies mirror a print of Matisse's
"Grand Nu" from across the room and predate it by more than
20,000 years in a collection that brings together archaeological
specimens from France to eastern Siberia.
A 23,000-year-old ivory carving of a naked woman opens the
exhibition. Her abstract silhouette and rounded hips so
captivated Spanish artist Pablo Picasso that he kept two copies
of the sculpture.
The figure bears such striking resemblance to modern art
that people often find it difficult to compute its age.
"Most people look at her and think 'who was the artist who
made that and at what date in the 20th century?'" Cook said.
"She breaks down what can be a time barrier in recognising
the history of our art and the aesthetic and the extraordinary
skill and craftsmanship that has gone into making it."
The depiction of women in the collection ranges from various
stages of pregnancy to ageing, suggesting that the figures were
not necessarily erotica, but rather made for women and
potentially by women, Cook said.
Skilled prehistoric craftsmen used tools similar to modern
engraving equipment to create intricate images of deer and lions
on bone, depicting movement and different textures of fur.
A replica of the so-called "lion man", a male figure with a
lion's head dating back almost 40,000 years, represents the
birth of figurative art.
Curators twinned that sculpture with a digitally adjusted
image of a man with a leopard's head, used during London's
Olympic Games last year to advertise water.
The show refrains from reproducing cave art on the
white-washed walls of the exhibition space.
Instead, splashes of light are projected onto a
reconstructed cave wall in a darkened room to recreate the
experience of viewing cave drawings in flickering light, the
conditions under which the art was originally painted.
"The artists were extremely skilled in watching how the
light moves over the rock surfaces to provide them with the
contours of animals which they held in their memory," Cook said.
"Ice Age art: arrival of the modern mind" opens on Thursday
and runs until May 26, with works on loan from German museums
and the Hermitage in St. Petersburg.
