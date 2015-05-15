LONDON May 15 For 50 years, the colourful
wardrobe and personal belongings of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo
were hidden away in a bathroom.
Her husband, muralist Diego Riviera, stored them after her
death from pneumonia in 1954 at their Mexico City home, "The
Blue House", stipulating that the room stay sealed until 15
years after his death.
It was. Rivera died in 1957 but the room remained unopened
until 2004 when the Frida Kahlo Museum, housed in the couple's
old home, began to catalogue its contents and invited Ishiuchi
Miyako to take photographs of the more than 300 items.
Those photographs are now on display in an exhibition in
London, showing Kahlo's corsets, shoes, sunglasses as well as
clothing she used to hide her disfigurement following polio and
a devastating bus accident.
"I was pretty nervous when I came face to face with her
things but ... little by little it was like I could communicate
with her," Miyako, who has previously photographed belongings of
victims of the Hiroshima bombing, told Reuters.
"I saw the sense of sadness in her belongings, there was no
one left to wear them because Frida died so long ago. It was the
same sadness I saw left behind by the women who died in
Hiroshima."
As a child, Kahlo suffered a bout of polio that left one of
her legs thinner. At 18, she was in a bus accident that broke
her spine in three places.
Her work - mainly self portraits - celebrates Mexican
tradition and is known worldwide for its depiction of female
experiences and form.
Miyako's photographs document the traditional dresses that
Kahlo, a strong supporter of Mexico's traditional culture, chose
to hide her disfigurement as well as her prosthetic leg, adorned
with Chinese embroidery and a small bell.
The Japanese photographer spent three weeks taking the
pictures, which have also been published in a book.
"I didn't know very much about Frida. Of course I'd read
some books, but when I saw her belongings they were completely
different from what was written about her," Miyako said.
"I feel like in some way I was communicating directly with
Frida herself."
Kahlo, whose life was also fraught with tumultuous affairs,
including with Leon Trotsky and Josephine Baker, died at 47. The
show at the Michael Hoppen gallery runs until July 12.
(Reporting by Alex Fraser and Ruairidh Villar; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Louise Ireland)