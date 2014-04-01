By Michael Roddy
| LONDON, April 1
LONDON, April 1 German artist Anselm Kiefer,
many of whose huge canvases examine the legacy of the Third
Reich, attributes much of his success to Jewish collectors in
New York who latched onto his art early in his career when his
fellow Germans were not all that interested.
Kiefer spoke on Tuesday at London's Royal Academy of Arts,
which will mount the first British retrospective of the
69-year-old artist's work in an exhibition opening at the end of
September.
"These were the first big collectors, who admired and made
my career, it wasn't in Germany," Kiefer said at a news
conference to announce the works that will be in the exhibition.
They include art from private collections and some of the
world's most prestigious museums.
Among them are canvases Kiefer painted in the early years of
his career looking at the legacy of the Third Reich, including
his paintings of spaces designed by Hitler's favourite
architect, Albert Speer.
Others are paintings of Kiefer himself in his Occupations
and Heroic Symbols series of the late 1960s and early 1970s
which show him re-enacting the Nazi salute in locations across
Europe.
Kiefer said that at the time he had thought it was important
to show such scenes, because no one else in Germany was doing
so, but to paint them today "would be redundant" because Germany
is constantly re-examining what happened during the Nazi times.
He added that he did not think Nazism or its like could rise
again in Germany because Europe is "much more together".
"As long as we are in Europe this is really the key for
peace," he said.
Kathleen Soriano, the museum's director of exhibitions, said
in a statement: "While particular segments of Kiefer's oeuvre
have been shown at galleries in this country at intervals over
recent decades, never before has a comprehensive overview taken
place in spaces befitting the monumental character of many of
his pieces.
"This is an unprecedented opportunity to consider and
re-evaluate the trajectory of Kiefer's practice and the
importance of his innovations and contributions to the history
of art."
