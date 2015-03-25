By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 25
LONDON, March 25 The nude sculptures of the
ancient Greeks depict what they believed to be the perfect human
form, and the results still dazzle and move us thousands of
years on, as the British Museum's latest exhibition
demonstrates.
"Defining Beauty" is a stunning array of sculptures and
ceramics that includes some of the most familiar works of Greek
antiquity.
The exhibition also compares how other cultures treated the
human form and their attitudes to nudity, from the Mayans to the
Assyrians.
"The Greeks invented the human being," Ian Jenkins, the
exhibition's curator, said, pointing to Greek philosophy,
mythology and democracy, not just the aesthetics of the
sculptures that dominate the exhibition.
The exhibition opens with the striking view of a nude
goddess Aphrodite from behind. When visitors walk around the
statue, they are met with her guarded, threatening gaze.
Though Greek in origin, she is a Roman copy. So is the
discus thrower, Myron's Diskobolos, a study in the perfect
"balance of opposites", and some of the other statues in the
exhibition.
But museum does display its own prized Greek originals which
are the source of a long-running dispute with Greece. Athens has
repeatedly called for the return of marble statues from the
Parthenon, known as the "Elgin Marbles", which were taken from
Greece in 1816.
The Greek government protested angrily at the end of last
year when the museum loaned one of them to Russia.
Officials at the British Museum acknowledge the difficulty
in managing relations with Greece, who did not loan any items to
the museum for the exhibition.
Part of the Parthenon's frieze and the statue of Ilissos,
recently returned from Russia, are on display and are a
highlight of the exhibition.
Its last piece is Pheidias's Dionysos, the Greek god of
wine, theatre and religious ecstasy. The statue is placed next
to a red chalk drawing of a man, drawing attention to the
resemblance between the two reclining figures.
The sketch in question is Study for Adam by Michelangelo as
he prepared to paint his famous fresco on the ceiling of the
Sistine Chapel. Next to Dionysos, it is clear where the Italian
master drew his inspiration from, consciously or not, more than
a millennium later.
