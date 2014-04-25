(Changes location of museum in para 3 to Wakefield)
LONDON, April 24 A museum in the British city of
Portsmouth that displays the salvaged hulk of King Henry VIII's
flagship "Mary Rose", which sank in an attack on a French
invasion fleet in 1545, is among the six finalists named on
Thursday for a 100,000-pound ($167,800) prize.
The Mary Rose Museum made the shortlist for Museum of the
Year, the Art Fund charity said, for its "extraordinary and
elegant" exhibition of the ship, which was rediscovered in 1971
and salvaged in one of the costliest such operations in history.
Other finalists for the award, whose winner will be
announced in July, are the Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft in
the English county of East Sussex, the Hayward Gallery in
London, the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts in Norwich, Tate
Britain in London and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield.
Stephen Deuchar, director of the Art Fund, and chairman of
the judges, said in a statement that given the quality of the
competition for the prize, it is "no wonder that the
international reputation of UK museums is riding so high".
The Art Fund is a British fundraising charity for art.
($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds)
