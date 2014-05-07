LONDON May 7 Artists who work with film, video,
recorded sound and photographs took all four slots on the
shortlist announced on Wednesday for the 2014 Turner Prize, one
of the annual high points of the British art calendar.
The prize, in its 30th year and given previously to such
figures of the British art world as Damien Hirst, Anish Kapoor,
and Gilbert and George, carries a 100,000-pound prize. The
winner will be announced in December.
Penelope Curtis, director of the Tate Britain museum and
chair of the jury, said it was not the first time that no
traditional painters or sculptors had made the short list.
"That's happened a number of times," she said at a press
conference announcing the shortlist for the prize, which is run
by the Tate museums organisation.
"I think there's been a number of times when there's been
quite a fix on video in the last 10-12 years. I mean that's just
the way artists work now," she said.
Nominees Duncan Campbell, who was born in Ireland and now
lives and works in Glasgow, James Richards of Wales and Tris
Vonna-Michell of England all use film and other recorded media
in their work. Ciara Phillips, a Canadian living in Scotland,
works with screenprints, textiles, photographs and wall
paintings, a press statement said.
Two of the artists, Campbell and Richards, have had
exhibitions mounted at the Venice Biennale. Vonna-Michell had a
solo exhibition in Brussels and Phillips had a solo exhibition
in London.
"The shortlist includes work that manipulates and
appropriates found film footage and online imagery, as well as
work that employs analogue technology, craft and design," a
statement by the Tate said. "These contrasting approaches
suggest the impact of the Internet, cinema, TV and mobile
technologies on a new generation of artists."
Curtis, in a statement, said: "This year's nominations
illustrate the mobility of the contemporary art world, in which
works are seen at global biennales and festivals over the course
of the year.
"The four shortlisted artists share a strong international
presence and an ability to adapt, restage and reinterpret their
own and others' works, very often working in a collaborative
social context."
The prize is open to a British artist under the age of 50.
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Larry King)