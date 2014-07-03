By Lauren Young
NEW YORK, July 3 Madeline, the plucky French
schoolgirl depicted in illustrated children's books, was created
75 years ago and New York is marking the anniversary of the
iconic character with a special exhibition.
"Madeline in New York: The Art of Ludwig Bemelmans," which
opens at the New-York Historical Society on Friday, chronicles
the story of the red-haired Parisian girl from Bemelmans books,
which have spawned dolls, a television series and a live-action
film.
"'Madeline' is one of the greats in the picture book world,"
Jane Bayard Curley, curator of the exhibition, said in an
interview. "She is somebody who survives and thrives in the face
of life's troubles."
More than 90 original artworks, including drawings and
paintings, as well as menus, match books and one of the New York
covers illustrated by Bemelmans, make up the exhibit. One of
Curley's favorite artifacts is the original manuscript of
"Madeline."
The show, which runs through Oct. 19, also recounts
Bemelmans' life in New York as a bon vivant, hotelier and
artist. It is the first New York exhibit to recognize his work
since 1959.
Born in 1898 to a Belgian father and German mother,
Bemelmans spent his youth at a family hotel in the Austrian
Tyrol and at his grandfather's brewery in Regensburg, Germany.
He was a failure academically and ran into trouble with the law.
"He was a flop," said Curley. "His options were reform
school in Germany or America. He chose America."
After passing through New York's Ellis Island in 1914, he
eventually found a job as a busboy at the city's famed Ritz
Hotel, where he worked for more than 15 years.
Ambitious, enterprising and creative, Bemelmans "had
shpilkes," according to Curley, using the Yiddish word for
impatience. Drawing upon the colorful characters he met through
his day job, he branched out as an illustrator.
In the summer of 1938, while on vacation with his wife,
Madeleine, and daughter on a tiny island off the coast of France
he had a bicycle accident. While in hospital he met a young girl
recovering from an appendectomy. When he returned to New York,
he wrote and illustrated the story of Madeline. Named after his
wife, he dropped the "e" because it was better for rhyming.
With World War Two imploding in Europe, the tale of fearless
Madeline and her boarding school companions gliding through the
City of Light in "two straight lines" struck a chord on both
sides of the Atlantic.
"For me Madeline is therapy in the dark hours," Bemelmans
wrote. Readers loved the magical, whimsical rendering of Paris,
now shrouded in war, according to Curley.
Organized by The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in
Amherst, Massachusetts, the exhibition also features the velvet
hat that inspired the mischievous Pepito, son of the Spanish
ambassador.
"While Madeline's story is set in Paris, she is like many
precocious New York City kids," said Louise Mirrer, president
and CEO of the New-York Historical Society.
(Reporting by Lauren Young; Editing by Tom Brown)