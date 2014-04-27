* Younger buyers increasingly likely to purchase online
By Michael Roddy
LONDON, April 28 The value of the online fine
art market is expected to more than double to $3.76 billion in
the next five years as it increasingly attracts younger and
first-time buyers, British insurer Hiscox said on Monday.
Online art sites do not threaten galleries and auction
houses in the same way Internet availability has undermined the
traditional movie, book and music businesses, Hiscox said.
But the willingness of younger buyers to make their first
purchases over the Internet along with the rapid growth of
online sites pointed to the future of the sector, it said in a
statement.
"Young collectors are looking for art work which is easy to
buy and available at a wide range of prices," Robert Read,
Hiscox's head of fine art, was quoted as saying.
"Online art platforms cater for all tastes and budgets, but
are particularly effective for those just starting to collect -
opening up the art market in a way that is hard to replicate in
the real world."
London-listed Hiscox, which underwrites cover for oil rigs,
kidnappings, fine art and vintage cars, estimated the value of
global online art sales at $1.57 billion in 2013.
In its second annual report on the online art market, in
conjunction with market research company ArtTactic, Hiscox
projects this figure will grow to $3.76 billion in 2018.
The report's findings are based on a survey of 506
international art buyers on ArtTactic's client mailing list,
Twitter and Facebook, Hiscox said.
"Based on these figures, online art buying accounts for 2.4
percent of the estimated value of the global art market, which
in 2013 was $65 billion," Hiscox said.
Internet retail giant Amazon had launched its Art portal in
the past year and online auction house eBay was reportedly
planning a rival platform, it said.
"Significant increased investment into platforms like
Paddle8, Artsy and Artspace indicates continued confidence from
investors and belief in the long-term potential of these
businesses," Hiscox said.
COMPLEMENTARY BUYING OPPORTUNITIES
Online-only sales would not replace galleries, auctions and
other traditional sales channels, it said, but provide an
alternative buying opportunity and additional revenue stream.
"The findings indicate that online art e-commerce will not
exist as a separate entity - it will augment and co-exist with
what is happening in the real, physical art world," Hiscox said.
The report did find, however, that future generations of
collectors were likely to make their first art purchases online,
with almost 25 percent of 20- to 30-year-olds surveyed for the
report saying they first bought art online without seeing the
physical piece.
Although 39 percent of respondents said buying art online
was less intimidating than at a gallery or auction, having a
bricks-and-mortar presence instilled confidence, with 90 percent
of online buyers purchasing from a physical space before turning
to websites.
Limited edition prints were a popular entry point for online
buyers, the report said, with 55 percent of those surveyed
having bought a print online in the last 12 months.
The report found that 44 percent of buyers said they had
spent more than 10,000 pounds ($16,800) purchasing art and
collectibles online so far, with 21 percent of this group saying
they had spent in excess of 50,000 pounds.
Nevertheless, seeing the physical object remained important,
with 82 percent of those surveyed saying the most difficult
aspect of buying art online was not being able to inspect it.
($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds)
(Editing by Lynne O'Donnell and Sonya Hepinstall)