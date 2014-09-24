* Unfinished work provides insight into the mind of a genius
* Da Vinci had never intended for it to be seen, restorer
says
* Viewing it before was like reading in a dark room -
restorer
By Philip Pullella
FLORENCE, Italy, Sept 24 If there is any mind an
art restorer would die to get into, it would be that of Leonardo
da Vinci, the master painter, architect, engineer and inventor
whose genius epitomised the brilliance of the Renaissance.
That was the unique opportunity restorers in Florence have
relished as they clean the "Adoration of the Magi", a massive
painting that Leonardo started in 1481 at the age of 29 but
abandoned a year later, leaving it in various stages of
conception and development.
The painting on wood, measuring about 2.5 by 2.5 metres (8.2
by 8.2 feet) depicts the three wise men who paid tribute to the
infant Jesus in Bethlehem, but it also includes a riot of human
figures, battling horses, architectural designs, landscapes and
skies.
Done on 10 slabs of wood glued together, it has blank areas,
areas with under-drawings, and sections in advanced stages.
"This is perhaps the most quintessential work-in-progress in
the history of art," said Cecilia Frosinini, one of the
directors of the ongoing restoration of the work, which is
slated to return to Florence's Uffizi Gallery next year.
"Leonardo never wanted this to be seen by anyone at this
stage, probably not even by those who commissioned it, probably
not even his assistants. This is the phase in which he was still
elaborating in his mind what the final work would look like,"
she said, standing in front of the piece.
Leonardo received the commission to paint an altar piece
depicting the Adoration from the monks of the monastery of San
Donato a Scopeto, near Florence. He stopped abruptly when he
left to take up an offer of steady income from the Dukes of
Milan.
In the late 1500s it was acquired by Florence's Medici
family, whose restorers added layers of both clear and
sepia-coloured varnish to give it a homogenous, monochrome look
when they put it in their collection.
The current restoration project, which began three years
ago, has removed much of the dull, oxidized varnish as well as
traces of past restoration attempts, revealing many previously
hidden details, facial expressions and subtleties of light and
shadow.
There are sections where the same horse's head is drawn in
various positions, where horses in battle still have three hind
legs because Leonardo still had not decided which would go and
which would stay.
A PEEK AT A SECRET
"The great fascination of this project was seeing something
that we were not supposed to see, standing behind the artist and
imagining what the final version could have looked like," said
Patrizia Riitano, one of the two restorers who cleaned it.
"I hope that I have been able to enter Leonardo's mind, at
least a little bit," said Riitano, who has also worked on
paintings by Raphael and other Renaissance masters.
The restoration showed that despite the large size of his
work, Leonardo did all the under drawings freehand, eschewing
the "cartoons", or dotted-lined outlines, used at the time to
divide large complex works into sections.
"We have gotten close to this inexhaustible genius who is
never satisfied with his work, who wants to be totally free,
even from himself, free from the restrictions that the cartoons
would have imposed," said Frosinini.
"It is as if we are privy to a private conversation -
Leonardo talking to himself, perhaps even arguing with himself,"
she said.
Experts at the Opificio delle Pietre Dure, Italy's premier,
state-run art restoration lab, have ruled out a hypothesis put
forward 15 years ago that Leonardo had done only the preliminary
work and the paint was added by an unknown artist long after the
master's death in 1519.
"Of course there were restorations and small additions here
and there over the centuries but we are convinced that this is
all substantially Leonardo," said Roberto Bellucci, a renowned
expert on cleaning oil paintings who restored it with Riitano.
In 2001, the Uffizi, after much public and in-house hand
wringing, decided not to restore the masterpiece because it was
deemed too delicate by some.
Improved techniques and more scientific studies convinced
the Uffizi to go ahead with the restoration this time.
Marco Ciatti, the head of the restoration lab, said that if
the cleaning had not gone ahead, viewing it would have been
"like trying to read a book of poems in a dark room".
After the wood backing of the painting is restored, it is
due to return to a special room in the Uffizi, where it will be
on display with two other Leonardo works.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Michael Roddy and
Sonya Hepinstall)