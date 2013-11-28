TOKYO Nov 29 With his face hidden behind
sunglasses and a white surgical mask, the artist is almost as
invisible as the radioactive contamination he is protesting
against - yet his stickers are graphic reminders of the
Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Known as 281 Antinuke, Japan's answer to Banksy has covered
Tokyo streets in images depicting politicians as vampires and
children being shielded from radioactive rain to highlight the
consequences of a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant after
an earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.
The disaster and the response by plant operator Tokyo
Electric Power Co (Tepco) stoked anti-nuclear sentiment
and the biggest public protests in Japan since the 1960s, but
the movement has since lost momentum.
"Perhaps because everyone believes people telling them on
television that everything is fine, they don't seem so worried,"
281 Antinuke told Reuters.
"I hope by leaving my art I can remind people that we're not
safe at all ... and that they will do something to protect
themselves."
281 Antinuke is a rare instance in a country where graffiti
writers face heavy penalties and strong social disapproval.
Online commentators have called for his arrest and his agent
says the artist has received death threats.
But he is determined to keep drawing attention to what he
calls "an enormous public contamination disaster".
"We don't know what will happen in the future, whether
children will get cancer or leukaemia," he said. "So I want to
keep making noise and making a fuss."
He does that under a shroud of secrecy. He refuses to
provide any personal details, apart from the fact that 281 is
taken from the number on his high school jersey. The only clue
to his age is a sprinkling of grey hair poking from under his
hoodie.
Inspired by punk music and the Sex Pistols' album art by
Jamie Reid, many of his bold designs depict children threatened
by nuclear power, with the atomic symbol taking the place of
flower petals, a biscuit or an inflatable swimming ring.
Plastered on lamp posts and walls around central Tokyo,
including the Shibuya entertainment district and its famously
hectic pedestrian crossing, some of the images are the size of a
fist and others as large as a small child.
PAY ATTENTION
281 said he started dropping Antinuke from his moniker
recently as he tackled topics such as an upcoming hike in
consumption tax and Japan's hosting of the 2020 Olympics.
"The nuclear accident allowed us to realise that Japan had
hidden a lot of things," he said. "I want to make images that
express doubts about what's going on in politics - like a label
that says 'This is happening, pay attention'."
The most politically sensitive stickers have the shortest
half-life, usually lasting less than the average of three days
it takes before his work is torn down.
Although he sees many Japanese people taking photos and
uploading them to blogs and Twitter, 281 acknowledges - with a
tinge of sadness - that most of his fans are not in Japan, where
he wants to have the biggest impact.
"It's a shame but 90 percent of the people who get in
contact with me are from abroad, maybe because foreigners are
more used to looking out for street art with a message," he
said.
The avant-garde group Chim Pom inserted a painting of the
Fukushima plant into a public mural by esteemed artist Taro
Okamoto depicting the Hiroshima atomic bomb. Otherwise, the
response from high-profile Japanese artists to the nuclear
disaster has been subdued.
"I don't know why more Japanese artists didn't react. I
wonder whether they were moved at all," 281 said.
But he realises the risks in speaking out against the
establishment and is careful to maintain his anonymity.
"My job is to add colour to things that are invisible," he
said. "But I don't think I should be seen."
