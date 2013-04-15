* Curator: "it's a planned city with thought behind it"
* Center for architectural innovation, experimentation
* Exhibit runs through July 21 at Getty Center
By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES, April 15 Los Angeles is often seen
as a sprawling, smoggy concrete metropolis or a kitschy
Hollywood movie set but that image is getting a shiny new
makeover in an exhibition that highlights the city's often
overlooked contributions to modern architecture.
"Overdrive: L.A. Constructs the Future, 1940-1990," takes
stock of the city's booming post-World War Two growth, shining a
light on buildings that often go unnoticed by the 18 million
people living in a metropolitan area about the size of Belgium.
"People don't think about Los Angeles in architectural and
design terms," exhibition curator Wim de Wit told Reuters.
"People think about Los Angeles as an accident that sort of
happened."
"Overdrive," part of the Pacific Standard Time Presents
regional initiative of 11 exhibitions, presents Los Angeles as
an architectural dream factory on a par with Hollywood's
influence on post-war moviemaking.
It is housed at the Getty Center museum - itself regarded as
a modern architectural jewel atop a Los Angeles mountain -
through July 21.
"There are so many myths and clichés that are just
misunderstandings," de Wit said. "We're trying to straighten out
and create different views of Los Angeles as a city ... One
point we're trying to make is that it's a planned city with
thought behind it."
The exhibition, which features photographs, architectural
drawings, models and films, shows how those plans crafted in the
1940s and 1950s were unparalleled in their time, setting up what
de Wit calls a "laboratory" for modern living.
Indeed, the area's vast freeway system was able to connect
far-flung suburbs to the city's center while Los Angeles
International Airport was the first of its kind to create modern
terminals amenable to automobile traffic.
"The big difference between the prewar and postwar Los
Angeles architecture was chiefly a matter of scale, and one of
the major manifestations of this was the freeway system," said
Thomas Hines, an architectural historian at the University of
California, Los Angeles.
CITY AS 'OPEN BOOK'
The city's growth, aided by new materials developed in the
local aerospace industry, and modernist styles influenced the
rebuilding of Europe and Japan after World War Two, Hines said.
"The consensus would be that Los Angeles and Southern
California have been one of the half dozen or so most important
places in the world in the development of modern architecture,"
he said, noting the roots of its heritage in the prewar designs
of architects Richard Neutra and Rudolph Schindler.
Highlights include Los Angeles airport's 1961 theme building
with its futuristic floating structure, as well as the
prefabricated steel and glass Case Study houses (1945-1966),
which were promoted to the world through Arts & Architecture
magazine.
Star architect Frank Gehry's free-form Walt Disney Concert
Hall, completed in 2003, figures prominently as a legacy to the
experimentation, along with mid-century coffee shops with
floor-to-ceiling glass inspired by jet-age automobile showrooms.
Pritzker Prize-winning Los Angeles architect Thom Mayne says
the city holds a unique position because it was the center of
innovation and experimentation, as opposed to the more
architecturally orthodox cities like Boston and New York.
"Los Angeles is an open book," said Mayne, who along with
Gehry was a major figure in new architecture coming out of the
city in the 1970s and 1980s.
"People here are always looking for the future that never
arrives," Mayne said. "Every generation is looking for this
openness and laissez-faire attitude. It made it an extremely
unusual place ... Everybody was stopping in L.A."
