NEW YORK Feb 24 Roy Lichtenstein's comic
book-inspired painting "Sleeping Girl," is expected to fetch up
to $40 million when it is sold at auction in New York in May,
Sotheby's said on Friday.
The 1964 close-up painting of a sexy blonde woman is part of
a series by Lichtenstein and considered one of the great works
of post-war American art.
"Sleeping Girl is one of the great masterpieces of the 20th
century, counting iconic depictions of women by Pablo
Picasso, Constantin Brancusi and Amedeo Modigliani among its
peers," Tobias Meyer, Sotheby's Worldwide Head of Contemporary
Art, said in a statement.
"Lichtenstein's 'girls' are arguably his most desirable
works today and 'Sleeping Girl' has been coveted since it was
acquired in 1964, the year it was painted. It is astonishingly
fresh and vibrant, as if it were painted yesterday."
The painting, which will go under the hammer in New York as
part of Sotheby's Contemporary Art Sale on May 9, will be shown
in Los Angeles, Hong Kong, London and New York before the sale.
Other paintings from the series hang in museums around the
world, including New York's Museum of Modern Art. Sleeping Girl
has been owned by a private collector and has only been
exhibited once, in Los Angeles, in 1989-1990.
