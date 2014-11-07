(Removes extra reference to Perenchio's age in third paragraph)
By Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES Nov 6 In a town famously built on
self-promotion, Hollywood mogul Jerry Perenchio preferred to
stay out of the spotlight, which he says "fades your suit."
On Thursday, the 83-year-old stepped into the glare of the
burgeoning Los Angeles art scene to donate works by Monet,
Degas, Picasso and other artists valued at $500 million, in the
largest gift ever made to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
The former chairman and chief executive of the
Spanish-language Univision TV network will donate at least 47
masterworks of impressionism and modernism to the museum known
as LACMA. These include paintings, works on paper and sculpture,
mostly created between 1870 to the 1930s.
"For many years, I have given charitable donations
anonymously and really stayed in the woodwork," the notoriously
press-averse Perenchio told Reuters after announcing his gift.
"I thought it was very important to get the biggest bang for
our buck, and that is why I decided to step out for a brief
moment and give the art and ask for the donations," he added.
Perenchio wants to use the gift to goad other donors and
collectors to back a new $600 million building at LACMA by Swiss
architect Peter Zumthor, set to be completed by 2023.
Construction has yet to begin.
Los Angeles County's supervisors unanimously voted on
Wednesday to allocate $125 million for the project that will
replace four of the museum's seven buildings along Wilshire
Boulevard.
The museum, which has one of the largest collections in the
United States, with 110,000 objects, would receive the works
only after Perenchio's death and is contingent on the completion
of the Zumthor building.
MODERNISM FOR MODERN CITY
Among Perenchio's works are three significant paintings by
French Impressionist Claude Monet, including a 1905 painting of
water lilies.
The donation of Edouard Manet's portrait of "M.
Gauthier-Lathuille fils" from 1879 will be the first painting by
the French Impressionist to enter LACMA's collection.
Other works include an early cubist drawing from Pablo
Picasso as well as paintings from French cubist Fernand Leger
and Belgian surrealist Rene Magritte.
"We live in a modern city and modernism has shaped our
everyday life, and to tell the story of late nineteenth century
art and the birth of modernism is an incredible thing for
LACMA," said Michael Govan, the museum's director.
Born in Fresno, Perenchio began his career in Hollywood as
an agent before moving on to film and television production. He
is known for organizing the 1973 "Battle of the Sexes" tennis
match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs and produced
sci-fi thriller "Blade Runner" and Oscar best picture "Driving
Miss Daisy."
Forbes estimates his net worth at $2.7 billion.
"I have lived in Los Angeles for 70 years and I owe a lot of
the success in my career to this city and I wanted to give
something back," Perenchio said.
