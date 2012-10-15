* Ropac, Gagosian open giant, new spaces showcasing the same
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Oct 15 A white horse quietly munches hay
in the corner of a new warehouse-sized art gallery in the Paris
suburb of Pantin, an oblivious player in a giant exhibit
featuring mud-and-rust-coloured paintings, creepy embryo
sculptures and a black-and-white projection of an artist
reciting Goethe.
Welcome to the world of the mega-gallery, a larger-than-life
testament to the booming power of the $1.2 billion contemporary
art market and the latest battleground for flamboyant art-dealer
players and their increasingly valuable big-name artists.
While the French capital tends to be seen as a sleepy second
fiddle to London in terms of market share, today it is staging
the latest round of the fight for collector cash as two rival
mega-spaces open just days apart with works by the same artist.
In one corner, Austrian-born dealer Thaddaeus Ropac, whose
new gallery in Pantin is a 2,000 square-metre space housing a
horse, its hay bale and a series of gloomy works by cerebral
German artist Anselm Kiefer including doll-sized dresses
skewered by branches.
In the other, world-famous American dealer Larry Gagosian -
who earned a name-check from rapper Jay-Z on the "Watch The
Throne" album - has opened a huge, new gallery at Le Bourget
Airport, on the outskirts of Paris, again with work by Kiefer.
Kiefer's purpose-built sculpture of a crushed, caged field
of wheat - inspired by a secret U.S. plan during World War Two
to turn Germany into a pastoral, humbled land - fills up the
entire hangar housing the airport gallery, which is seen as
obvious bait for deep-pocketed art buyers from abroad.
"These galleries are a symbol of the business and marketing
of art...It's a war machine," said Laurence Dreyfus, art advisor
and curator of the 'Chambres A Part' exhibit at France's
flagship FIAC contemporary art fair.
"Gagosian is especially targeting a clientele that lives in
the air. They land, fill their boots and take off again."
According to online auction house Artprice.com,
Kiefer was the 12th-highest earner in the contemporary art
market between June 2011 and June 2012. His work brought in
$14.3 million of revenue at auction, with a maximum hammer price
of $1.49 million.
These numbers matter in a market that on the surface has
shrugged off the crisis with barely a paint-smudge, but below
the high-end has shown signs of scarring on the younger, more
speculative current crop of artists.
Despite the obvious belief that Kiefer's art is sufficiently
sought-after to win buyers for a double-whammy of new pieces,
this kind of showdown is nonetheless a situation that dealers
would rather avoid when it comes to big-name artist property.
Ropac dismissed the toe-to-toe over Kiefer with Gagosian as
a "specific" situation. "We planned our show two years ago," he
said on the sidelines of his gallery's opening.
Kiefer also shrugged it off as an "accident", speaking on
the sidelines of the Gagosian opening, and said that it would
not happen again.
But others say this is going to be a continuing trend as
galleries fight to capture a global market and as artists fight
to get the most exposure.
"It's the artist that has the upper hand at the moment,"
said Dreyfus. "Which is as it should be."
($1 = 0.7712 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent, editing by Paul Casciato)