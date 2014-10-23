LONDON Oct 23 The man who runs London's Tate
Modern - an art gallery in a former power station that looms
over the River Thames - was named on Thursday the most powerful
figure in the world of contemporary art.
Nicholas Serota has been in the top 10 of the "Power 100"
every year since the list was launched by ArtReview magazine in
2002, which said his museum "has come to epitomise almost all
the elements of the current 'global' artworld."
"Tate Modern remains the most visited modern and
contemporary museum in the world and the organisation has
partnerships from Seoul and Sydney to Berlin and Oman,"
ArtReview said.
Established in 2000 under Serota's leadership, Tate Modern
has become a major tourist attraction in the British capital.
Last month, it announced that an exhibition of paper cut-outs by
the Henri Matisse drew more than 560,000 visitors, making it the
most popular show ever mounted at the museum.
Previous figures to top the list include artists Damien
Hirst and Ai Weiwei. Last year, Sheikha al-Mayassa al-Thani,
daughter of the emir of Qatar, was named most powerful person
after the Gulf state went on an unprecedented spending spree to
fill its new museums.
