NEW YORK Jan 24 Vintage photographs by some of
the world's most famous photographers such as Edward Weston,
Alfred Stieglitz and Man Ray are expected to fetch more than
$5.2 million at auction and set record prices for their works,
Christie's said.
The 70 prints, which were made mainly in the 1920s, were
amassed by a private collector and focused on photographers
influenced by the artistic revolution in Western Europe at the
turn of the century.
"If you tried to put this collection together today, it
would be impossible. The work is of such a high quality," said
Laura Paterson, Christie's vice president and specialist in the
photography department.
"I think there will be a number of world records here. The
works are just too important for serious collectors to
overlook," she added in an interview.
One of the highlights of the April 4 sale in New York, with
a pre-sale estimate of $600,000, will be "Nude," a 1925 photo by
Weston of his lover Miriam Lerner, a Los Angeles socialite.
The rare photograph is one of only two prints from a
negative that was destroyed in the 1930s. The other print, which
Paterson said is cropped differently, is in private hands.
"(It) is one of Edward Weston's finest and most important
nudes, yet very little-known," according to Christie's.
The collector, who is based in South America, and his art
advisor, Jill Rose, put together a 'wish list' of works by elite
photographers who had made an enormous contribution to modern
art.
"They felt they should choose photographers who had taken on
board the messages of this sort of revolutionary art, and had
run with it and were informing fellow artists, and had an effect
on future generations. And within that they thought of ideal
works by each of these artists," Paterson explained.
"It is a very cerebral, very carefully curated collection."
Several works from the collection, called "the deLighted
eye," are by Surrealist artist Man Ray. "Untitled Rayograph," a
1923 abstract photo is expected to sell for up to $350,000 and
"Francis Picabia, Grande Vitesse," which shows the artist
driving a fast car and was published in 1925, has a pre-sale
estimate of up to $150,000.
Stieglitz's "From the Back Window -291- N.Y. Summer 1914,"
one of a series of photos from his 291 gallery showing a view of
New York, is expected to be another top seller with a pre-sale
estimate of $200,000 to $300,000.
Another cityscape from the collection is Edward Steichen's
"Bricks," which was taken from his apartment on West 86th Street
in New York and could fetch up to $300,000.
A 1917 Vortograph, which is composed of repetitions of forms
in a triangular arrangement, by Alvin Langdon Coburn titled "The
Eagle," and once part of the collection of the George Eastman
House in Rochester, N.Y., will also go under the hammer.
"All the images in the collection are extraordinary rare or
unique and just simply no longer available on the market," said
Paterson.
