By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, March 13
LONDON, March 13 Billionaire playboy
Gunter Sachs, once married to French actress Brigitte Bardot,
felt so sorry for Andy Warhol when his works went unsold at a
major European show that he secretly bought half the collection
to make the artist feel better.
Works by Warhol are among the highlights of the German-born
jet-setter's collection of some 300 paintings, photographs and
pieces of furniture which will go on sale in May at Sotheby's in
London and are set to raise 20 million pounds ($31 million).
Sachs, famous for his life in the fast lane and womanising
ways, first met Warhol in St Tropez, France in the early 1960s
and they became lifelong friends.
The heir to the Opel car dynasty, Sachs presented the first
major Warhol exhibition in Europe at his Hamburg gallery in
1972, but on opening night not a single picture sold.
Years later, Sachs jokingly thanked the people of Hamburg
for passing on the opportunity to snap up Warhols, thereby
enabling him to make one of the most commercially astute
decisions of his life as a collector.
Sotheby's chairman of contemporary art in Europe, Cheyenne
Westphal, called Sachs "one of the most visionary and
influential collectors of the 20th century.
"Gunter Sachs collected extensively and in depth across many
categories, and he very much believed that art should be lived
with."
Sachs killed himself at his home in the Swiss resort of
Gstaad last year aged 78, saying in a suicide note that he had
been suffering from a "hopeless illness".
His art collection goes on sale on May 22 and 23 and
showcases pieces by famous artists and photographers like Roy
Lichtenstein and Richard Avedon.
A 1974 Warhol portrait of Bardot, whom Sachs courted by
hovering in a helicopter over her villa in France and dropping
hundreds of red roses into her garden, is expected to fetch 3-4
million pounds.
An Avedon photograph of 1959 on which the silkscreen
portrait was based is set to raise 40-60,000 pounds.
One of Warhol's last self-portraits, "Pink Fright Wig", from
his final series in 1986 also features in the auction and is
expected to fetch 2-3 million pounds.
The sale also includes furniture and Sachs' own photographs
in addition to paintings by Salvador Dali, Yves Klein and Rene
Magritte.
Sachs was married three times, first to Anne-Marie Faure,
then to Bardot and finally to Swedish former model Mirja Larsson
who survives him along with his three sons.
He was the chairman of the St. Moritz Bobsleigh Club from
1969 until his death and wrote about astrology.