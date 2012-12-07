ISTANBUL Dec 7 "Imperfection," the title of
Istanbul's inaugural Design Biennial, pays tribute both to the
dynamism of its host city as well as to the design world's shift
away from mass production.
Part art show, part expo, the biennial showcases almost 100
examples from architecture, city planning, interior and
industrial design, fashion and new media in two separate
exhibition spaces curated by Milan-based architect and writer
Joseph Grima and local architect Emre Arolat.
"Design today is evolutionary. It's about creating systems
that can be interpreted, adapted, sampled and copied ... rather
than a perfectly produced object from the factory," said Grima,
who curated the exhibit "Adhocracy."
"Designers who can harness that spirit and transform it into
objects are the protagonists of the future."
"Adhocracy" is set in a grand but crumbling school that once
educated Istanbul's dwindling ethnic Greek population before it
ran out of primary school students. The whir of 3-D printers is
at odds with the neo-classical surrounding.
More than 200 designers and architects from 46 countries
contributed to the Design Biennial.
The theme of collaboration is apparent in Belgium-based
designer Thomas Lommee's "OpenStructures", which asks designers
to create objects from the same modular unit. On display are a
sled, a suitcase, a bike.
"This is like a Meccano toy using the Wikipedia model to
create a dynamic puzzle," Lommee said. "When your kid grows up
and the sled is no longer useful, you make something else that
is. It is the idea that objects are able to evolve and grow."
Among the most powerful works is "Imagine" by Mexican artist
Pedro Reyes. He transformed 6,700 weapons seized in Mexico's
drug war into musical instruments, and the functioning orchestra
includes a violin, flute and drums.
'CALAMITY'
Less than a kilometre away at the Istanbul Museum of Modern
Art, Arolat's "Musibet," which translates as "calamity," focuses
mostly on Istanbul and its evolving skyline.
Here the title "Imperfection," coined by Deyan Sudjic,
director of London's Design Museum and an adviser to the
Istanbul biennial, evokes the urban jumble of Istanbul, a city
of some 15 million people notorious for chronic traffic jams,
ancient monuments and haphazard modern buildings.
"Musibet's" darkened, narrow spaces recreate the sense of
unease that the constant state of flux in Europe's biggest city
has aroused in some of its denizens.
Recent years have seen developers raze historic Istanbul
neighbourhoods to build modern housing projects, backed by Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan's popular, conservative government that
has presided over economic growth averaging 5 percent since it
took office in 2002.
"Many have qualms about how the process of urban renewal has
been decided behind closed doors at the top," said Arolat.
"It is part of Turkey's historic rupture in the relationship
between the government and the governed, and naturally this is
also reflected in design culture, especially urban design."
The intersection of politics, design and religion is neatly
captured in Aydan Celik's "Vertical Fantasies of
Neo-Conservatism."
The illustration is a satirical take on mahya, the Turkish
tradition of suspending lights that spell out devotional
messages from the minarets of imperial mosques during the
Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Celik's succinct message is
"Insaat a Resulullah," or "Construction, Messenger of Allah."
Almost 40,000 people have visited the biennial since its
opening on Oct. 13, organisers said. It runs through Dec. 12.