ISTANBUL Jan 16 Painter Burhan Dogancay, whose
celebrated career spanned the rise of modern Turkish art, died
on Wednesday in Istanbul. He was 83.
Dogancay was best known for his prolific series of "urban
walls," in which he travelled to 114 countries to record
graffiti-splattered and poster-covered walls in some 500 cities
that he would then reinterpret onto large canvases that were
part painting, part collage.
"The whole human experience has been reflected on walls,
beginning with cave drawings 20,000 years ago. It's in our
genes," Dogancay told Reuters last year.
"I take the documentary and transform it into something
abstract so that the real and unreal are side-by-side."
Dogancay's career began as Turkey's modern art movement took
off, and he was at its leading edge for much of his life.
Until his death, he was Turkey's most expensive living
artist after "Symphony in Blue," a modernist Turkish
masterpiece, fetched $1.7 million at a 2009 auction.
His work also appears in the collections of New York's
Museum of Modern Art, Brooklyn Museum and the Metropolitan
Museum of Art; the National Gallery of Art in Washington; and
the State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg.
Born just six years after the founding of the modern Turkish
Republic, Dogancay first learned to paint from his father, Adil
Dogancay, a topographer and artist in the military who tried to
dissuade his son from a career in art in a country where no
galleries existed outside of state museums.
A semi-professional football player for the Ankara club
Genclerbirligi, the younger Dogancay studied law and then earned
a doctorate in economics in Paris where he took courses on art
at Academie de la Grande Chaumiere.
He left Turkey for New York in the early 1960s amid the
political upheaval following a military coup, working for the
Turkish cultural agency but he soon quit to devote his life to
his art.
Last year the Istanbul Museum of Modern Art held a
retrospective of 50 years of Dogancay's work, drawing more than
215,000 visitors.
Dogancay was "something rare, a bridge between modern and
contemporary," Levent Calikoglu, chief curator at the Modern,
told Reuters before his death. "By birth he is modernist, and he
continued that tradition, never 'updating' himself, and yet his
work still feels incredibly fresh, like it was made today."
(Editing by Paul Casciato)